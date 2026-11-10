Pointskash Expands Its Hospitality Market Presence Under Choice Qualified Vendor Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Chapter Offers Opportunities for Independently Owned and Operated Branded Hotels to Explore PointsKash Financial Technology Solutions and Guest Conveniences

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PointsKash, Inc., an emerging financial technology company working to bridge the gap between physical cash and the digital economy, today announced an important step in its expansion into the hospitality sector through its participation in the Choice Qualified Vendor Program.The relationship provides PointsKash with an opportunity to introduce its technology and eligible solutions to independently owned and operated branded hotels interested in exploring additional conveniences for their properties and guests.For PointsKash, the development represents another step in a broader strategy to bring accessible financial technology into the places where people already live, work, shop, and travel.The hospitality sector represents a natural area of interest for this approach. Hotels bring together business travelers, families, vacationers, and other guests with varying day-to-day needs. PointsKash believes that thoughtfully implemented self-service technology may offer interested hotel owners another way to evaluate the conveniences available at their properties.“This is an exciting development for PointsKash because it reflects exactly where we believe financial technology is heading,” said Michael Herron, CEO and President of PointsKash.“The Choice Qualified Vendor Program gives us the opportunity to engage directly with interested branded hotel owners, demonstrate what we're building, and explore whether our technology makes sense for their individual properties. That's an opportunity we're genuinely excited about.”PointsKash - Where Money Meets Everyday Life.About PointsKash, Inc.PointsKash, Inc. is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based financial technology company developing a connected ecosystem of self-service kiosks, point-of-sale technology, and digital financial solutions. Through its KashPoint Pro, KashPoint Lite, KashPoint Express, and PK Pay technology initiatives, the company is working to bridge the physical cash economy with the expanding digital financial marketplace.PointsKash's strategy focuses on bringing financial technology into everyday commercial environments, including retail, convenience, fuel, hospitality, and other participating locations, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and commercial arrangements.For more information, visit .14624 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 165 | Scottsdale, AZ 85254Forward-Looking StatementsThis announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning PointsKash's business strategy, technology development, potential commercial relationships, and future opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including contractual requirements, individual property participation, regulatory approvals, equipment readiness, service-provider availability, and operational execution. Actual developments and results may differ materially from those anticipated. Qualified Vendor status does not represent a commitment by Choice Hotels or any independently operated hotel to purchase, install, or use PointsKash products or services.

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PointsKash Expands Its Hospitality Market Presence under Choice Qualified Vendor Program News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions November 10, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology



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