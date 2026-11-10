Dr. Gurj Kalay, DC, Of Yuba Sutter Chiropractic Urges Exams After Car Accidents

Yuba Sutter Chiropractic urges Yuba City drivers to get an auto injury exam within 72 hours of a holiday crash and wait on heavy lifting until cleared.

- Dr. Gurj Kalay, DC, Owner, Yuba Sutter ChiropracticYUBA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, Dr. Gurj Kalay of Yuba Sutter Chiropractic is advising drivers in Yuba City, Marysville, Plumas Lake and Live Oak to get an auto injury exam within 72 hours of any collision, even if they feel fine. The exam, whiplash care and gentle chiropractic adjustments go ahead now; only heavy lifting and contact sports should wait until a provider clears them. The California Highway Patrol reported 36 crash deaths statewide over the 2024 Thanksgiving period.The holiday weekend brings heavier traffic to Highway 99, Highway 70 and Highway 65, and late fall brings the first tule fog to Sutter and Yuba counties, the dense ground fog behind past multi-car pileups in the Central Valley. Dr. Kalay's concern is the common response to a minor collision: drivers who walk away from a fender bender, feel fine at the scene, and decide to wait and see.*Should someone see a chiropractor after a minor car accident?*Yes, according to Dr. Kalay, because feeling no pain in the first hours says little about whether the neck or back was hurt. Adrenaline and stress hormones can block pain signals at the scene. Broken bones, cuts and dislocations show right away, but strained muscles, ligaments and nerves often do not. Anyone with a possible broken bone, a head injury, confusion or new weakness in an arm or leg should go to the emergency room first, since hospital imaging is built to rule out those emergencies rather than to show strained soft tissue.*How soon after a car accident do whiplash symptoms appear?*Whiplash symptoms often appear one to three days after a crash, and some people wake up unable to turn their head. After even a minor accident, pain can take up to 10 days to show. Headaches at the base of the skull, dizziness, blurred vision, shoulder or arm pain and lower back stiffness can all arrive late, and Dr. Kalay advises writing down when each symptom starts. Muscles tighten around an injury to protect it, but if motion is not restored within four to eight weeks, scar tissue can form and make a full recovery harder.*Can a low-speed crash cause whiplash?*A low-speed crash can cause whiplash, and impacts under 10 mph can be enough. A bumper may absorb the hit with little visible damage while the force still travels through the people inside. Headrest position matters too: the top should reach at least the tops of the ears and sit about four inches from the back of the head, since a headrest set too low can act as a pivot in a rear-end collision.*Who examines auto injury patients at Yuba Sutter Chiropractic?*Dr. Gurj Kalay, DC, examines auto injury patients himself. He graduated from Yuba City High School in 2005, earned his Doctor of Chiropractic at Palmer College of Chiropractic West in 2014, and opened Yuba Sutter Chiropractic in January 2017. His practice focuses on auto collision injuries and spinal decompression. A first visit after a crash starts with how the collision happened, followed by a physical and neurological exam of alignment, range of motion, strength and reflexes, and every visit is documented. Many California auto policies include Medical Payments coverage, which the office can bill directly; it does not bill the other driver's insurer. Dr. Kalay speaks English and Punjabi, the front office staff speak English and Spanish, and Dr. Kalay is available to speak with reporters about holiday driving injuries.About Yuba Sutter Chiropractic: Yuba Sutter Chiropractic is a chiropractic office at 437 Century Park Dr Ste A, Yuba City, CA 95991, led by Dr. Gurj Kalay, DC. It serves patients from Yuba City, Marysville, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Live Oak and Wheatland with chiropractic care, auto injury care, spinal decompression, acoustic wave therapy, laser therapy and DOT physicals. The office is open Tuesday through Saturday and can be reached at (530) 441-2225. More information is available at .

Ansh Shah

Yuba Sutter Chiropractic

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Dr. Gurj Kalay, DC, of Yuba Sutter Chiropractic Urges Exams After Car Accidents News Provided By seenai November 10, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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