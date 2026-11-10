Porter+Craig Announces Global Launch Of PC Studios+, Expanding Its Entertainment Network Across Major Streaming Devices

The new streaming platform brings independent films, series and documentaries to audiences with free, rental, purchase and subscription options.

- Jeff Porter, Co-CEO, Porter+Craig Film and Media DistributionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution announced the official launch of PC Studios+ TM, a streaming entertainment service bringing independent films, television series, documentaries and original programming directly to audiences across major streaming devices and digital platforms.Now available at , PC Studios+ expands Porter+Craig's established film and television distribution business into the direct-to-consumer streaming market. The service is accessible through web browsers and supported applications for iPhone, iPad, Android mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV and Android TV.The launch marks an important milestone for the independent entertainment company, providing a dedicated streaming destination that connects audiences with a growing selection of films, series and emerging creative voices."Fourteen years ago, Keith and I set out to build a company that could help independent filmmakers get their stories in front of audiences," said Jeff Porter, Co-CEO of Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution. "PC Studios+ represents the next chapter of that journey. We've spent years bringing films to audiences through major distribution networks, and now we're expanding those opportunities with a streaming destination of our own. This is an exciting milestone for our company, our filmmaking partners and the audiences we serve."**Entertainment for Every Audience**PC Studios+ features an expanding collection of independent feature films, documentaries, television series and short-form entertainment across a broad range of genres, including action, thrillers, horror, drama, comedy, romance and documentary storytelling.The platform offers viewers multiple ways to enjoy its programming:. Watch Free: Enjoy selected films and programs supported by advertising.. Rent or Purchase: Access individual movies and other eligible programming without requiring a monthly subscription.. PC Studios+ Membership: Subscribe for $7.99 per month for access to the membership catalog, with eligible titles and pricing varying by platform and territory.With these viewing options, PC Studios+ brings together the convenience of on-demand entertainment and the flexibility to choose how to watch.**Expanding Across the Global Streaming Marketplace**PC Studios+ is designed to reach audiences across connected televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets and computers, providing a consistent entertainment destination whether viewers are watching at home or on the go.The service supports international audiences, with individual titles available according to applicable distribution rights and regional licensing agreements. Its continued expansion will include additional programming, original productions and device availability."Audiences today want entertainment that is accessible, engaging and available wherever they choose to watch," said Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, Co-CEO of Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution. "PC Studios+ allows us to introduce more viewers to independent storytelling while creating new opportunities for filmmakers and producers. We're proud of what this launch represents and excited about the direction we're taking the company."**A New Chapter for Porter+Craig**With 14 years of experience in independent film distribution, Porter+Craig has developed a presence across theatrical, digital, cable and on-demand entertainment markets.The introduction of PC Studios+ builds on that foundation, establishing an additional destination for film and television content while further expanding the company's relationships with audiences, filmmakers, production companies and content partners.Porter+Craig plans to continue growing the platform's catalog, developing original entertainment and exploring additional content partnerships as PC Studios+ evolves.**Availability**PC Studios+ is now streaming at .The service is available through supported mobile and connected television applications. Viewers can explore supported devices and installation options at /get.Programming, subscription options and device availability may vary by region.**About Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution**Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution is an independent entertainment company led by Co-CEOs Jeff Porter and Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, a former Disney executive. The company specializes in film and television acquisitions, theatrical distribution, digital distribution, content licensing and strategic entertainment partnerships.Through PC Studios+, Porter+Craig is expanding its presence in direct-to-consumer streaming, connecting independent entertainment with audiences around the world.For more information, visit .###

Jeff Porter

Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution

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Porter+Craig Announces Global Launch of PC Studios+, Expanding Its Entertainment Network Across Major Streaming Devices News Provided By Porter+Craig Film and Media Distribution November 10, 2026, 07:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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