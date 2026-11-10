Stone-Pelting Mars Idol Immersion Processions In Jharkhand's Palamu, Six Police Personnel Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (IANS) Violent clashes broke out between two groups at two separate locations in Jharkhand's Palamu district late Monday night during the immersion of Lakshmi and Kali idols, leaving more than six police personnel injured in stone-pelting incidents, officials said on Tuesday.

Police vehicles were also damaged during the attacks. In one of the incidents, police fired four rounds into the air in self-defence to disperse the mob and control the situation.

The first incident took place in Raksaha village under the Rehala police station area, where a dispute erupted between two groups during Lakshmi Puja over the use of a DJ and other issues.

After receiving information, a police team from Rehala police station reached the spot and attempted to pacify the two groups. However, the situation escalated when a mob allegedly surrounded the police personnel and attacked them with bricks and stones.

Four police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, while a police vehicle was also damaged.

Rehala police station in-charge Gulshan Birua confirmed the incident and said the police had to fire four rounds into the air in self-defence.

An FIR has been registered under serious sections of the law. Police are investigating the identities of those involved and the circumstances that led to the clash. Some villagers were also reportedly injured in the incident.

The second incident occurred in Sinduria village under Lahalhe Panchayat in Palamu Sadar block, where two groups clashed during the immersion procession of Kali Puja idols.

A dispute over an issue between the groups soon escalated into physical violence and stone-pelting. Members of both groups allegedly threw stones at each other, leaving several villagers injured.

Police personnel who reached the spot were also injured in the stone-pelting, while the glass of a police vehicle was damaged in the attack.

Following the incident, Sadar SDPO Rajesh Yadav and Satbarwa police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar reached the village along with additional police personnel.

The Satbarwa police station in-charge said that the situation was brought under control after a dispute broke out between local residents. Police are ascertaining the number of injured persons and investigating the actual cause of the clash.

According to police officials, the situation in both areas is now under control. Security has been strengthened, and police personnel have been deployed in the affected villages as a precautionary measure to prevent any further escalation.

Further investigation into both incidents is underway.