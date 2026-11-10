Kolkata Police Inspector Suspended Over Alleged Derogatory Social Media Remark Against Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) A Kolkata Police Inspector has been suspended pending an inquiry into allegations that he posted derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on social media, a senior official said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, who was serving at the Calcutta Medical College Hospital Out Post under the Central Division and was recently transferred to the 1st Battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police, has been placed under suspension with effect from November 9, 2026.

The order said, "Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, IVC, Calcutta Medical College Hospital Out Post, Central Division, Kolkata Police (since transferred to 1st Battalion, Kolkata Armed Police), is placed under suspension with effect from 09.11.2026 as his continuance in office pending enquiry into his conduct over the issue of making derogatory remarks indicating the Government Authorities of West Bengal, on a social media platform, is prejudicial in the interest of public service."

It further said that the Inspector will draw half of his basic pay and other admissible allowances as subsistence allowance during the period of his suspension. The order also asked him to deposit his government kits with the Reserve Officer, Central Division, Kolkata Police, immediately.

According to a police officer, a complaint was lodged against the officer over certain recent social media posts and comments allegedly targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Following the complaint, authorities initiated an investigation to examine the nature of the remarks and whether they were inconsistent with the conduct expected from a serving police officer.

The officer had earlier been transferred from the Central Division to the Kolkata Armed Police after the controversy surfaced. Officials said the transfer did not affect the ongoing inquiry, which continues independently.

Authorities maintained that allowing the officer to remain in active service during the investigation could be contrary to the public interest. Given the seriousness of the allegations, disciplinary action in the form of suspension was deemed necessary until the inquiry reaches its conclusion.