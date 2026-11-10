Soha Ali Khan Celebrates A Peaceful 'Jungle Diwali' With Daughter Inaaya, Says 'Swapped Firecrackers For Crickets'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated Diwali differently this year as she opted for a peaceful getaway amid nature with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi and husband Kunal Kemmu

Giving a glimpse of their special festive celebration, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared moments from their time in Tadoba, where the festivities were surrounded by greenery, wildlife and the sounds of nature. Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a series of pictures from their jungle getaway, offering a peek into their nature-filled Diwali celebrations.

The actress described it as a little jungle Diwali, where the family chose the tranquillity of the forest over the usual hustle and bustle of city festivities.

Sharing her experience, Soha wrote,“A little jungle Diwali - swapped the firecrackers for crickets, the traffic for trees and the electric lights for diyas and stars. Clean air, sounds of nature, wildlife and togetherness. #tadoba #jungle.” Through her post, Soha highlighted how celebrating the festival amid nature offered a refreshing change, with clean air, the sounds of wildlife and the warmth of family togetherness making the occasion special.

The 'Tum Mile' actress also shared a video offering a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations. In the clip, Soha was seen twinning with her daughter, Inaaya, in matching pink suits. The mother-daughter duo was also seen making rangoli and decorating their surroundings for the festival. Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, also featured in the video, joining the family in their festive celebrations.

The couple also shared images with the caption, This year we swapped our wild friends for our friends in the wild - a quiet, peaceful and sublimely happy Diwali from the jungle. #happydiwali.”

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu also shared a separate set of pictures from their Tadoba getaway. The photographs featured animals in their natural habitat, including a tiger. Sharing the pictures, Kunal used hashtags such as #Wild, #Wildlife, #Tadoba, #TadobaDiaries and #Tiger, capturing the essence of their jungle experience.