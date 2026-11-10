Shankar Gharana's Musical Legacy Takes Centre Stage In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The rich artistic legacy of the renowned Shankar Gharana, celebrated for its contributions to Indian music and dance, will take centre stage in Dubai on November 14, as students of legendary musician and composer Ananda Shankar and acclaimed dancer and choreographer Tanusree Shankar come together for a special cultural tribute at Al Ajyal Theatre, Dubai Creek Park. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The evening will be inaugurated by Sreenanda Shankar, daughter of Ananda and Tanusree Shankar, who continues to carry forward the family's celebrated artistic heritage, preserving its unique blend of musical innovation and contemporary dance.

Ananda Shankar, internationally acclaimed for his pioneering fusion of Indian classical music with Western musical influences, left an enduring mark on the world of contemporary music. Tanusree Shankar, a celebrated exponent of Indian contemporary dance, has played a significant role in popularising a distinctive style of choreography that combines Indian classical traditions with modern artistic expression. Their contributions have inspired generations of musicians, dancers and performing artists across the world.

Marking Children's Day, the highlight of the programme will be Phoenix, a musical ballet exploring the universal spirit of motherhood, resilience and emancipation. Through expressive choreography, evocative music and compelling storytelling, the production will portray the struggles of motherhood during challenging times and the journey towards liberation from deeply rooted social conventions, traditional beliefs and mythological doctrines.

Conceptualised by Esha Sen Gupta, the ballet is choreographed and presented by Dubai-based artist Shomdatta Dey Mukherjee. The production brings together artistic talent across generations, with music composed by popular Kolkata-based music director Amit Chatterjee and a thought-provoking script written by 15-year-old Rishan Sen Gupta.

The involvement of a young writer adds special significance to the Children's Day celebration, highlighting the creative potential of the next generation in interpreting complex social themes through music, dance and storytelling.

The evening will conclude with a nostalgic musical performance by popular Kolkata-based singer Ikkshita Mukherjee, who will present a selection of Bengali and Hindi melodies.

Bringing together music, dance and storytelling, the cultural showcase aims to celebrate the enduring influence of the Shankar Gharana while providing a platform for Dubai-based artists to connect audiences with India's rich performing arts heritage. The event also seeks to introduce younger generations to the artistic contributions of Ananda Shankar and Tanusree Shankar, whose respective legacies in music and dance continue to inspire performers and audiences worldwide.