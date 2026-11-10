Trump Vouches for Nvidia CEO Huang Amid Chinese Spy Allegations
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Monday that he had spoken directly with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about a businesswoman reportedly close to him, and that Huang insisted he never knew she was a spy.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he pressed Huang on the matter personally. “I asked him about that, and he said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. I asked him that question. ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,”
Trump said the news caught him off guard. “When I heard about it, first of all, I was amazed because I view him as a very high-quality person. I’ve known him a long time,” he said.
The president also praised the chipmaker, describing it as “probably the largest or one of the largest companies in the world” by value.
Trump struck a cautious note on whether the matter could develop further. “I hope there’s no problem. If there is a problem, we’ll let you know about it,” Trump added.
“We’ll look into it. I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he said.
Nvidia’s board opened an investigation after a major US newspaper reported that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe passed information to Beijing. The newspaper said Alice Huang had worked for Chinese intelligence.
China rejected the allegation Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed it as baseless speculation and a smear.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he pressed Huang on the matter personally. “I asked him about that, and he said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. I asked him that question. ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,”
Trump said the news caught him off guard. “When I heard about it, first of all, I was amazed because I view him as a very high-quality person. I’ve known him a long time,” he said.
The president also praised the chipmaker, describing it as “probably the largest or one of the largest companies in the world” by value.
Trump struck a cautious note on whether the matter could develop further. “I hope there’s no problem. If there is a problem, we’ll let you know about it,” Trump added.
“We’ll look into it. I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he said.
Nvidia’s board opened an investigation after a major US newspaper reported that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials believe passed information to Beijing. The newspaper said Alice Huang had worked for Chinese intelligence.
China rejected the allegation Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed it as baseless speculation and a smear.
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