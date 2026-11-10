Your Financial Advisor Suggests Rebalancing - What Does That Actually Mean?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Portfolio rebalancing restores your intended investment mix when stocks, bonds, or other assets grow at different rates. Before approving trades, consider potential taxes, fees, and changes to your financial goals – Shutterstock

Your investments have been doing their job, perhaps a little too enthusiastically. Stocks climbed, one fund outperformed everything else, and your retirement account now looks noticeably different from the portfolio you originally chose. Then your financial advisor recommends rebalancing.

It sounds like someone wants to rearrange your money for the sake of tidiness. There is actually a good reason behind the suggestion. Portfolio rebalancing brings your investments back toward the mix you originally selected, often by trimming assets that grew too large and adding to those that fell behind.

It isn't necessarily a prediction that the market will crash or that your favorite stock has run out of steam. It's a way to keep your investment risk from drifting somewhere you never intended to go. And there's a slightly uncomfortable part: rebalancing sometimes means selling investments that have performed beautifully. Investors don't always enjoy that conversation.

Your Portfolio Can Drift Without You Making a Single Decision

Think of a portfolio as a collection of investments with assigned jobs. Stocks might provide long-term growth, while bonds can offer income and help cushion some market declines. Cash may cover near-term needs or provide stability. Your original investment plan determines how much money belongs in each category.

Suppose you started with a $200,000 portfolio containing 60% stocks and 40% bonds. That means $120,000 in stocks and $80,000 in bonds. After a strong run in the stock market, your stocks grow to $160,000 while bonds remain at $80,000. Your portfolio now totals $240,000, with roughly 67% in stocks and 33% in bonds.

Nothing went wrong. Your investments actually gained value. However, your portfolio now carries more stock-market exposure than you originally selected. If stocks suddenly tumble, that larger allocation could produce a bigger decline than your original plan anticipated.

The Securities and Exchange Commission explains that this kind of drift can change a portfolio's risk level. Rebalancing helps restore the intended mix rather than allowing recent market winners to dictate your investment strategy.

Why Rebalancing Sometimes Means Selling Your Winners

This is where investors can develop an understandable attachment problem. Selling an investment that keeps climbing feels like stepping off an escalator while it's still moving upward. Nobody wants to watch something they sold continue gaining value.

Yet rebalancing doesn't ask which investment looks most exciting today. It asks whether each investment still occupies the right portion of your portfolio. If stocks have grown beyond their intended allocation, your advisor might recommend selling some shares and directing the proceeds toward bonds or other underweighted investments.

That process can feel backward because it involves reducing exposure to successful investments and increasing exposure to investments that recently lagged. However, it helps prevent a strong performance streak from quietly turning a moderate-risk portfolio into an aggressive one.

There is another wrinkle. Rebalancing doesn't guarantee higher returns, prevent losses, or identify the next winning investment. Its primary purpose involves managing risk and maintaining your chosen investment strategy. Think of it as keeping your portfolio within its intended boundaries, not trying to outsmart Wall Street.

Your Advisor Has More Than One Way to Rebalance

Selling stocks and buying bonds represents the most obvious approach, but it isn't the only option. Your advisor might use new contributions to purchase investments that have fallen below their target allocation. This can reduce the need to sell existing holdings.

For example, someone who contributes regularly to a retirement account might direct upcoming deposits toward bonds instead of buying additional stock funds. Dividends and interest payments can also go toward underweighted investments. If the portfolio needs only a modest adjustment, these cash flows might accomplish much of the work without unnecessary selling.

Advisors also use different schedules to decide when adjustments make sense. Calendar-based rebalancing involves reviewing the portfolio at predetermined intervals, perhaps annually or every six months. Threshold-based rebalancing triggers a review when an investment category moves beyond a predetermined percentage of its target.

Some strategies combine both approaches. The goal isn't to trade constantly whenever markets wiggle. The SEC notes that relatively infrequent rebalancing generally works better than excessive tinkering. Investors don't need their retirement accounts behaving like a day-trading desk.

The Tax Bill Could Change the Conversation

Before approving a rebalance, ask where your advisor plans to make the changes. The account holding your investments can make a considerable difference.

Selling an investment at a profit in a regular taxable brokerage account generally creates a capital gain. Depending on how long you owned it, the gain may qualify for short-term or long-term tax treatment. A profitable sale can therefore create a tax bill, even if you immediately reinvest every dollar.

Retirement accounts work differently. Buying and selling investments inside traditional 401(k)s and IRAs generally doesn't trigger immediate capital gains taxes. Roth IRAs also allow investment transactions without immediate capital gains taxation inside the account. Withdrawals have their own tax rules, particularly for traditional retirement accounts.

Your advisor may have opportunities to rebalance across multiple accounts or use incoming contributions to reduce taxable sales. However, account ownership, investment holdings, fees, and tax circumstances all influence the available options. Ask for an estimate of potential taxes and transaction costs before authorizing trades.

Sometimes Your Original Plan Needs an Update

Rebalancing assumes your original investment mix still makes sense. That assumption deserves a quick reality check before anyone starts selling. Perhaps retirement has moved closer, your household expenses have changed, or you suddenly need more accessible cash. Maybe your financial goals have shifted since you first opened the account. Those changes could justify adjusting your target allocation rather than simply restoring an outdated percentage.

Ask your advisor whether the recommendation reflects market movements or a change in your personal circumstances. Those are two different decisions. One restores an existing strategy; the other changes the strategy itself.

Also ask which investments the advisor intends to sell, which ones will receive the money, and why. If the recommendation involves unfamiliar funds, additional management fees, or a new investment product, request a clear explanation. You should understand the transaction before giving permission.

Rebalancing Is About Controlling Risk, Not Chasing Perfection

A portfolio doesn't need constant rearranging to remain useful. Markets move, investments outperform one another, and percentages inevitably change. Rebalancing provides a disciplined way to keep those movements from quietly rewriting your financial plan.

The next time your advisor recommends it, don't automatically assume something has gone wrong. Ask what drifted, how much adjustment the portfolio needs, and whether taxes or fees could complicate the process. A sensible recommendation should come with answers, not mysterious trading instructions.

And remember, selling a successful investment doesn't mean you made a mistake by owning it. Sometimes a winner simply occupies more space than it should.

Has your financial advisor ever recommended rebalancing? Did the explanation make sense, or did it leave you wondering what was actually happening to your money?