A Debt Settlement Company Promises To Cut Your Balance In Half - What To Check

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A debt settlement company's advertised savings may not reflect its fees, accumulating interest, credit damage, or potential taxes on forgiven debt. Examine the complete agreement before signing – Pexels

A $20,000 credit card balance suddenly becomes a $10,000 problem. At least, that's how the advertisement makes it look. Debt settlement companies know exactly how appealing that math sounds to someone juggling minimum payments, rising interest charges, and collection calls.

But the advertised savings rarely tell the whole story. A company might negotiate a lower payoff, yet its fees, accumulating interest, damaged credit, and potential tax consequences can eat into those savings. Some creditors might refuse to negotiate altogether.

Debt settlement can help certain borrowers, but signing an agreement based on a dramatic percentage reduction is a risky way to make a financial decision. Before handing over your money, examine what the company actually promises, what it charges, and what happens if negotiations fail.

The Half-Off Promise Needs Some Fine Print

Debt settlement companies negotiate with creditors to accept less than the full amount owed. The idea sounds straightforward: Instead of paying the entire balance, you offer a smaller lump sum or negotiate an agreed payment arrangement.

However, creditors don't have to accept those offers. A company cannot guarantee that every lender will agree to reduce your balance by a particular percentage. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) specifically warns against companies that promise a guaranteed reduction or claim they can settle all debts for a predetermined amount.

Consider a hypothetical $20,000 credit card balance. A creditor agrees to accept $10,000, creating an apparent $10,000 reduction. That sounds fantastic until the settlement company's fee, account charges, and additional interest enter the calculation.

Ask the company whether its advertised savings represent reductions before or after fees. Find out whether it calculates those savings using your original balances or the larger amounts you might owe after interest and penalties accumulate. A company that advertises a 50% reduction should explain precisely how it reaches that figure. Otherwise, you're comparing a marketing number with a financial obligation. Those aren't necessarily the same thing.

Find Out Exactly How the Company Gets Paid

Fees can turn an attractive settlement into a much less impressive deal. Some companies calculate their charges using the amount of debt you enroll, while others use the amount they successfully settle. The contract should explain the calculation clearly. For example, suppose a company charges a fee based on enrolled debt. A percentage of your original $20,000 balance could produce a substantial bill, even if negotiations achieve only modest savings. Ask for a dollar estimate, not just a percentage that sounds manageable.

Federal rules also provide an important consumer protection. Companies covered by the FTC's Telemarketing Sales Rule generally cannot collect debt relief fees before they settle or otherwise change at least one debt. The customer must agree to the creditor's settlement, and make at least one payment under that agreement.

That means a company demanding a large payment simply to begin negotiating should raise serious questions. The rules also restrict companies from collecting their entire fee after settling just one debt in a program covering multiple accounts.

Ask for a written fee schedule, including account administration charges and any other costs. A vague explanation about fees becoming due later isn't a substitute for actual numbers.

Ask What Happens to Your Credit While You Wait

Here comes the part that glossy advertisements tend to leave out. Many debt settlement programs encourage customers to stop paying their creditors while they accumulate money for negotiated settlements. That strategy can create serious problems. Missed payments can damage credit scores, while late fees, penalty interest, and other charges increase outstanding balances. Creditors may also continue collection efforts.

Some creditors might file lawsuits to collect unpaid debts. A settlement company cannot promise to prevent every lawsuit, stop all collection activity, or protect your wages and bank accounts from lawful collection procedures.

Picture someone who enrolls several credit cards in a settlement program. They faithfully deposit money into the program's account each month, expecting negotiations to begin. Meanwhile, one creditor keeps adding charges, another sends the account to collections, and a third takes legal action.

The customer now has another problem alongside the original debt: a settlement program that hasn't resolved everything. Ask the company how long negotiations typically take, what happens if creditors refuse its offers, and who handles communications about lawsuits. Get its answers in writing.

Examine the Savings Account Before Depositing Money

Some settlement companies require customers to deposit money into a dedicated account. The funds accumulate until the company has enough to propose settlements to creditors.

This arrangement isn't automatically suspicious. However, you need to know who controls the account and where your money goes.

Under the FTC's rules for covered debt relief services, customers must retain ownership and control of funds in qualifying dedicated accounts. The account must sit at an insured financial institution, and customers must have the right to withdraw their money at any time.

The account administrator also cannot have an ownership or controlling relationship with the settlement company under those rules. If you end the relationship, the company cannot simply keep your accumulated savings as a cancellation penalty, although properly earned fees and permitted account charges may apply.

Ask whether the account carries monthly maintenance charges, withdrawal restrictions, or other costs. Find out whether you receive regular statements and can monitor transactions yourself.

One particularly useful question: What happens to the money if the company never negotiates an acceptable settlement? You want a clear answer before your deposits start disappearing into administrative expenses.

Check Whether Forgiven Debt Creates a Tax Bill

A creditor's willingness to accept less than the full balance can create another financial complication: canceled debt may count as taxable income. For example, suppose a creditor forgives $8,000 after accepting a settlement. The IRS generally treats canceled debt as income unless an exclusion or exception applies.

A creditor may issue Form 1099-C when it cancels at least $600 of debt and the reporting requirements apply. However, receiving that form doesn't automatically mean the entire amount becomes taxable.

One major exception involves insolvency. If your total liabilities exceeded the fair market value of your assets immediately before the cancellation, you may qualify to exclude some or all of the canceled amount. Bankruptcy also provides a separate exclusion in qualifying circumstances.

Compare the Alternatives Before Signing

Debt settlement isn't the only way to address an overwhelming credit card balance. A nonprofit credit counseling agency may offer a debt management plan that combines eligible payments and negotiates lower interest rates or fees with participating creditors. These plans generally focus on repaying the debt rather than persuading creditors to forgive a large portion. That can make them less dramatic than settlement advertisements, but they may also avoid some of settlement's risks.

Another possibility involves negotiating directly with creditors. Some lenders offer hardship programs, temporary payment arrangements, or interest-rate reductions. You don't necessarily need a middleman to ask.

A debt consolidation loan may also help eligible borrowers combine multiple balances into one payment. However, the interest rate, fees, repayment period, and eligibility requirements determine whether it actually saves money.

Compare the total cost of each option, not simply the monthly payment. A smaller payment can stretch repayment over a longer period, leaving you with more interest expense.

Don't Let a Discount Become Another Expensive Debt Decision

A debt settlement company may genuinely negotiate a lower balance. But a convincing sales pitch doesn't guarantee a convincing financial outcome. Before signing, review the contract, verify the company's history, check your state's debt settlement regulations, and investigate complaints. The CFPB and Federal Trade Commission offer consumer resources for evaluating debt relief services.

Walk away from companies that guarantee specific savings, demand prohibited advance fees, discourage communication with creditors, or claim they can eliminate every collection problem.

A discount is only a bargain if the entire deal works in your favor.

What would make you trust a debt settlement company: a guaranteed savings figure, a transparent fee agreement, or proof of successful negotiations? Which detail would you investigate first?