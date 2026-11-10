Old 401(K): Leave It, Roll It To An IRA, Or Move It?

(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > You changed jobs, and a balance is sitting in the old employer's plan. Nothing forces a decision, so most people make none. That is a decision too: it quietly picks the fees you pay, the rules you live under, and the paperwork you will face in ten years. You have four real options, and one of them is almost always wrong. The other three come down to four checks, none of which depends on how big your balance is. Run the checks once and you can make the call in an afternoon. Your options, 4 checks to make Two investor-protection sources list the same set of choices. FINRA says yours“will typically include” leaving the money in your current employer's plan,“rolling over the money to your new employer's plan, if the plan accepts transfers,” rolling it into an IRA, or taking the cash value of your account. Investor lists the same four. That leaves three: stay, roll to an IRA, or roll to the new plan. Here are the checks. Check 1: What does each account cost, all in? Fees are the one factor that applies to every dollar every year. FINRA notes that employer plans“carry asset-based fees and might have other fees or expenses that have a direct impact on your investment return.” The Department of Labor's booklet on plan fees shows how that compounds. Its example: a worker with 35 years to retirement and a $25,000 balance, returns averaging 7 percent, and fees and expenses of 0.5 percent leaves about $227,000. At 1.5 percent in fees, the balance grows to only $163,000, which the booklet says“would reduce your account balance at retirement by 28 percent.” The DOL publication is worth five minutes. To see what that looks like with a balance you might actually have, here is an illustration with made-up round numbers. Take $100,000, no further contributions, 20 years, and a 6% return before costs.

All-in annual cost Calculation Balance after 20 years 0.15% $100,000 × (1.06 − 0.0015)^20 $311,758 0.65% $100,000 × (1.06 − 0.0065)^20 $283,590 1.15% $100,000 × (1.06 − 0.0115)^20 $257,851

A half-point of extra cost takes $28,168 off the result (9.0%). A full point takes $53,907 (17.3%). Those return and cost assumptions are for illustration only. The real inputs are on your own statements.

Where to get them: ask the plan administrator for the old plan's fee disclosure, and pull the fund fact sheets for what you would hold in the alternative. Compare total cost for the funds you would actually own, not the plan's headline. An old plan with an inexpensive index fund menu can beat an IRA full of costly funds, and the reverse is just as common.

Check 2: Can you move it without creating a tax event?

If you roll, how you roll matters more than where. The IRS rollover page describes a direct rollover as asking your plan administrator to make the payment“directly to another retirement plan or to an IRA,” and says“no taxes will be withheld from your transfer amount.”

The version where the check is made out to you is the trap. The same page says a plan distribution paid to you“is subject to mandatory withholding of 20%, even if you intend to roll it over later,” and that you have 60 days from the date you receive it to roll it over. Run the numbers on a $100,000 balance: the plan withholds $20,000 and sends you $80,000. To roll over the full $100,000 you must find $20,000 from other money within 60 days; the $20,000 you do not replace is treated as a distribution. If you are under 591⁄2, the early withdrawal penalty described above can apply to that portion as well.

Two more rules from the same page. You can roll over all or part of a distribution except, among other things,“a required minimum distribution.” And once the money is in an IRA, you can make only one IRA-to-IRA rollover in any 12-month period, counted across all your IRAs, with exceptions for trustee-to-trustee transfers and Roth conversions. The practical rule: ask for a direct rollover, and let the two institutions move the money between them.

Check 3: Do you need the money before 591⁄2?

This one matters most for people who leave a job in their mid-fifties. The IRS lists exceptions to the 10% additional tax on early distributions, and for employer plans one is distributions“made to you after you separated from service with your employer after attainment of age 55.” The IRS Topic 558 page is explicit that the exceptions it lists apply to“a qualified plan other than an IRA,” and it sends you to a separate page for IRAs.

The takeaway is narrow but real. If you separate from service at 55 or later and might tap the money before 591⁄2, leaving it in the employer plan keeps that exception available. Rolling it to an IRA means you are playing under the IRA's list instead, and you should read that list before you move the money. If you are 40 and nowhere near this situation, skip the check.

Check 4: Does the destination fit the rest of your accounts?

Consolidation has a real benefit: fewer logins, one allocation to manage, one set of beneficiary forms to keep current. It also has a side effect when you do Roth conversions or a backdoor Roth. The IRS instructions for Form 8606 ask for“the total value of all your traditional IRAs” as of December 31, plus any outstanding rollovers. That is one pool, not account-by-account. If you roll a pre-tax 401(k) balance into a traditional IRA, it joins that pool.

If you use, or plan to use, a backdoor Roth, that is a reason to ask whether your new employer's plan accepts rollovers in, and to compare it against an IRA before you decide. If you do not touch Roth conversions, this check is a tie.

Putting it together

Work down these in order and stop when one decides it.

Lean toward leaving it in the employer plan, pending the IRA rules for your situation.Ask the new plan whether it accepts rollovers, and favor it if it does and its costs are fine.Go to that account.Pick the one that leaves you with fewer accounts, using a direct rollover.

If the old plan is clearly worse on cost and you have no reason to stay, a direct rollover to the new plan or an IRA is the clean exit. If the old plan is good, leaving it is a legitimate choice and not a failure to act, as long as you track it and keep your beneficiary form current.

What to do this week List every old plan you have and the balance in each. Ask each plan administrator for its current fee disclosure and its list of investment options with costs. Ask your new employer's plan whether it accepts rollovers in and what its all-in costs are. Price the IRA alternative with the specific funds you would hold. If you decide to move, ask for a direct rollover, and confirm in writing that the check or transfer goes to the new institution, not to you. Update the beneficiary on whichever account ends up holding the money. Sources Internal Revenue Service, Rollovers of retirement plan and IRA distributions Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 558, Additional tax on early distributions from retirement plans other than IRAs Internal Revenue Service, Instructions for Form 8606 (2025), Nondeductible IRAs U.S. Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration, A Look at 401(k) Plan Fees FINRA, Understanding your choices: 401(k) rollover Investor, Switching Jobs Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype