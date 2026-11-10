How Much Can A One-Person Household Save By Downsizing? We Compare The Costs

(MENAFN- Saving Advice) A smaller home sounds like an obvious way to save money in retirement. Fewer rooms should mean lower utility bills, less maintenance, and potentially reduced property taxes. But downsizing isn't automatically cheaper, particularly when moving expenses, mortgage rates, association fees, and property transaction costs enter the picture. For someone living alone, the financial difference between maintaining a larger home and moving into a smaller property can be substantial. We compared two hypothetical housing arrangements to see where the savings might come from and what could erase them. Our Example: Staying in a Larger Home Consider a single retiree living in a three-bedroom home with no mortgage. The homeowner pays $4,200 annually in property taxes, $2,400 for insurance, $3,600 for utilities, and $3,000 for routine maintenance and landscaping. Those expenses total $13,200 annually, or approximately $1,100 monthly, before major repairs or other ownership costs. The numbers are hypothetical and intended to illustrate a realistic comparison rather than represent national averages. A homeowner with an outstanding mortgage would need to include principal and interest payments as well. What a Smaller Home Might Cost Now consider moving into a smaller property with annual property taxes of $2,400, insurance of $1,500, utilities of $2,400, and maintenance of $1,500. Those costs total $7,800 annually, or approximately $650 monthly. Compared with the larger home's $13,200 annual operating expenses, the smaller property would save $5,400 per year. Over five years, that represents $27,000 in nominal savings if costs remain unchanged. However, the comparison assumes no mortgage payment or homeowners association fee at either property and excludes transaction expenses. The Annual Savings Breakdown The largest hypothetical savings in this comparison come from property taxes and maintenance. Moving to the smaller property reduces annual property taxes by $1,800 and maintenance expenses by $1,500. Insurance costs decline by $900, while utilities fall by another $1,200. Together, those four reductions account for the $5,400 annual difference. Actual savings depend heavily on local property values, insurance rates, energy efficiency, and the condition of each home.

Annual expense Larger home Smaller home Property taxes $4,200 $2,400 Insurance $2,400 $1,500 Utilities $3,600 $2,400 Maintenance $3,000 $1,500 Total $13,200 $7,800

Moving Costs Can Delay the Payoff

Selling a home and moving to another property can create thousands of dollars in upfront expenses. Depending on the transaction, costs may include real estate commissions, closing fees, repairs, moving services, and new furnishings. Suppose the entire move costs $15,000 after accounting for transaction expenses. With annual savings of $5,400, recovering that amount would take approximately 2.8 years under the simplified assumptions. A move costing $30,000 would require roughly 5.6 years to recover through the same annual savings.

A New Mortgage Could Eliminate the Savings

Downsizing doesn't always mean purchasing a less expensive property with cash. Someone selling a larger home may still need financing to purchase a smaller property in a desirable location. Mortgage interest rates, loan balances, and monthly payments can dramatically change the financial comparison. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides resources for understanding mortgage costs and comparing loan offers. Before selling, calculate the full monthly payment on the replacement home rather than focusing only on the difference in property prices.

Condo and HOA Fees Deserve Special Attention

Some retirees move into condominiums or planned communities expecting lower maintenance responsibilities. Those arrangements can reduce certain chores, but they may introduce monthly association fees and potential special assessments. A $350 monthly HOA fee adds $4,200 annually to the cost of the smaller property. In our example, that would reduce the projected $5,400 annual savings to just $1,200 before accounting for any services covered by the fee. Review association budgets, reserve studies, insurance arrangements, and assessment history before assuming a condominium will cost less.

Property Taxes May Not Fall as Expected

Property taxes depend on local assessment rules, exemptions, and the property's taxable value. Some longtime homeowners benefit from assessment limits or senior exemptions that could change after moving. Purchasing a smaller but more expensive property may actually increase the annual tax bill. Contact the local assessor before selling to understand how the new property would be taxed. Don't assume that fewer square feet automatically translates into a smaller tax obligation.

Energy Savings Depend on More Than Size

A smaller home generally requires less space to heat and cool, but efficiency matters too. Poor insulation, aging heating systems, and inefficient windows can increase operating costs even in a compact property. The Department of Energy provides guidance on evaluating household energy use and efficiency improvements. Compare actual utility histories when possible instead of relying exclusively on the home's square footage. A well-insulated larger house may sometimes have operating costs comparable to those of an inefficient smaller one.

Downsizing Can Also Free Up Home Equity

Monthly savings aren't the only potential financial benefit of moving. Selling a larger property and purchasing a less expensive home may release equity that can support retirement expenses or replenish savings. However, the amount available depends on the sale price, outstanding mortgage balance, purchase costs, taxes, and transaction expenses. Capital gains tax rules may also matter when a property has appreciated substantially, although qualifying homeowners may benefit from the federal home-sale exclusion. The IRS explains the rules for excluding eligible gains from the sale of a principal residence.

The Best Move Depends on the Total Cost

Our hypothetical comparison shows that downsizing could save a one-person household $5,400 annually in operating expenses. But those savings can shrink or disappear when mortgage payments, association fees, and transaction costs are included. A careful comparison should cover at least five years rather than focusing only on the first month's bills. Quality of life, access to healthcare, transportation, and proximity to family also deserve consideration. The financially smartest home isn't necessarily the smallest one, but the property that best balances affordability with long-term needs.

Have you downsized in retirement, and did you actually save as much as expected? What expenses surprised you after moving? Share your experience in the comments!