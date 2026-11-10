What The Latest Retirement Savings Data Says About Americans Nearing 65

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Americans approaching retirement are seeing an uncomfortable gap between how much they've saved and how much they may actually need. Some workers enter their early 60s with substantial investment accounts, while others have little retirement savings outside Social Security. The difference becomes especially important when someone is considering leaving the workforce within the next few years. New figures from Vanguard's 2026 How America Saves report offer a closer look at what workers approaching retirement have accumulated. And the difference between the average account balance and the median tells a particularly important story.

The Average Balance Looks Encouraging

Vanguard's 2026 retirement savings research examines workplace retirement plans covering nearly five million participants. For workers ages 55 through 64, the average account balance was approximately $305,006 at the end of 2025. That figure may sound reassuring to someone approaching retirement, particularly after years of contributing to a 401(k). However, an average can be heavily influenced by participants with exceptionally large accounts. It doesn't necessarily represent the amount a typical worker in that age group has available.

The Median Reveals a Different Picture

The median workplace retirement account balance for Vanguard participants ages 55 through 64 was approximately $107,269. That means half of participants in that age category had balances below the median and half had balances above it. The median was substantially lower than the $305,006 average, reflecting the uneven distribution of retirement savings. Someone comparing their own savings with the average might therefore receive a misleading impression of how they compare with other participants. The median is often a more useful starting point, although it still doesn't determine whether an individual is financially prepared to retire.

Why These Numbers Don't Describe Every American

Vanguard's figures represent participants in workplace retirement plans it administers, not every household in the United States. People without qualifying retirement accounts aren't included in those account-balance comparisons. The figures also don't necessarily capture a participant's outside IRAs, other workplace accounts, taxable investments, pensions, or home equity. The Federal Reserve's Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking provides a broader perspective on household financial conditions and retirement preparedness. Readers should avoid interpreting one retirement provider's account balances as a complete picture of national retirement wealth.

What $107,269 Could Provide in Retirement

A retirement account balance becomes more meaningful when translated into potential income. Applying a hypothetical 4% first-year withdrawal rate to $107,269 would produce approximately $4,291 annually, or about $358 monthly. That calculation is illustrative rather than a guaranteed sustainable withdrawal strategy. Actual withdrawal decisions depend on retirement length, market performance, taxes, inflation, investment allocation, and other sources of income. For someone relying heavily on Social Security, even a few hundred dollars of additional monthly income could make a meaningful difference.

Social Security Changes the Calculation

Retirement savings shouldn't be evaluated without considering Social Security benefits. Someone receiving $2,000 monthly from Social Security would have $24,000 in annual benefit income before applicable deductions or taxes. Adding a hypothetical $4,291 annual retirement account withdrawal would bring the combined amount to approximately $28,291. However, those funds still need to cover housing, healthcare, food, transportation, and other household expenses. The Social Security Administration's retirement estimator can help workers begin estimating benefits based on their earnings history and claiming assumptions.

A Few Additional Working Years Can Matter

Delaying retirement can provide several financial advantages, although the benefits vary by individual circumstances. Workers may have more time to contribute to retirement accounts while postponing withdrawals from existing savings. Continuing employment can also allow investments to remain invested, although market losses remain possible. For people who delay claiming Social Security beyond full retirement age, delayed retirement credits can increase monthly benefits up to age 70. The SSA explains how delayed claiming affects retirement benefits and why the decision deserves careful consideration.

Catch-Up Contributions Offer Another Opportunity

Workers age 50 and older may qualify to make additional contributions to certain retirement accounts. The permitted amounts depend on the tax year, account type, and applicable IRS rules. Some workers ages 60 through 63 may qualify for higher catch-up limits under provisions introduced by SECURE 2.0. The IRS retirement plan guidance explains contribution limits and eligibility requirements. Workers should also consider whether contributing more is realistic after accounting for emergency savings, debt obligations, and upcoming retirement expenses.

Healthcare Costs Can Change Retirement Readiness

A retirement balance that appears adequate for ordinary household bills may look different after healthcare expenses are included. Medicare generally doesn't eliminate premiums, deductibles, copayments, or all out-of-pocket medical costs. Dental care, certain hearing services, and long-term custodial care may create additional expenses depending on coverage. Retirees should compare expected healthcare costs alongside housing and other essential spending before choosing a retirement date. A realistic budget can reveal whether additional savings, part-time employment, or changes in spending are necessary.

The Most Useful Retirement Number Is Personal

National retirement savings statistics can provide perspective, but they cannot determine whether someone is ready to stop working. A person with modest savings and a paid-off home may face a very different situation from someone with a larger account and substantial housing debt. Reliable income, healthcare expenses, household spending, and retirement goals all influence the calculation. Start by estimating annual expenses and subtracting expected Social Security, pension, and other dependable income. The remaining gap provides a clearer starting point for evaluating how much your savings may need to support.

How does your retirement savings compare with the figures reported for Americans nearing 65? Do you think the average or median gives a more realistic picture? Share your thoughts in the comments!