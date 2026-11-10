SLIIT Students Shine At National ICT Awards NBQSA 2026

The results reflect the creativity and technical expertise of SLIIT's students, and the commitment of the academics and mentors who guided them. SLIIT congratulates all the project teams on their achievements.

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