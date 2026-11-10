SLIIT Students Shine At National ICT Awards NBQSA 2026
SLIIT teams were honoured across the Business and Technology categories, winning:
- Gold Award: KernerlEye Silver Award: Akura Bronze Award: SyncForm Merit Award: SmartBuds Merit Award: An Intelligent System for Coastal Erosion Forecasting and Resilient Infrastructure Planning Special Mention: Best Solution Addressing National Disasters (Student)
The results reflect the creativity and technical expertise of SLIIT's students, and the commitment of the academics and mentors who guided them. SLIIT congratulates all the project teams on their achievements.
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