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SLIIT Students Shine At National ICT Awards NBQSA 2026


Date: 2026-11-10 02:13:29

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Students of the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology (SLIIT) were recognised for innovation at the National ICT Awards – NBQSA 2026, held on 25 September 2026. The awards celebrate excellence in Sri Lanka's ICT innovation.

SLIIT teams were honoured across the Business and Technology categories, winning:

    Gold Award: KernerlEye Silver Award: Akura Bronze Award: SyncForm Merit Award: SmartBuds Merit Award: An Intelligent System for Coastal Erosion Forecasting and Resilient Infrastructure Planning Special Mention: Best Solution Addressing National Disasters (Student)

The results reflect the creativity and technical expertise of SLIIT's students, and the commitment of the academics and mentors who guided them. SLIIT congratulates all the project teams on their achievements.

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Colombo Gazette

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