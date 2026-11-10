Sampath Bank Introduces One-Stop Housing Loan Hub With 10-Day Processing Target

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sampath Bank has opened a housing loan service centre at its Borella Super Branch, bringing application support, property valuation and legal coordination into one service. The bank said it aims to approve applications within 10 working days, subject to applicants providing complete documentation and meeting its approval requirements.

The centre, called Sampath Sevana 360 Hub, will handle enquiries from customers seeking finance to buy, build or renovate a home. Applicants can begin the process at the branch, where a dedicated relationship officer will guide them through the stages of the application and provide updates.

The service covers accepting applications, verifying documents, coordinating legal work and property valuations, and carrying out credit assessments. The bank said the relationship officer will coordinate these steps so customers do not have to contact the different departments, lawyers and property valuers separately. The centre will also handle coordination through to disbursement once a loan has been approved.

Asanka Liyanage, the bank's Deputy General Manager for Consumer and SME Banking, said the aim was to give applicants a single point of contact throughout the process. He said the timetable depended on complete documentation and the bank's approval requirements. The 10-working-day target refers to approval; disbursement is a later stage of the process.

The Borella Super Branch is the first location for the service. Customers seeking finance for a purchase, construction or renovation can approach the hub to clarify which documents are required for their application. The relationship officer will serve as their contact as the application moves through document checks, valuation and credit assessment, and can update them as each stage progresses. Sampath Bank said the hub would coordinate the same steps from the initial application to the release of funds, including the work carried out by legal and valuation teams.