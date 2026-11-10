Uber Eats Comes To Kegalle
Kegalle's location on the Colombo-Kandy route makes it a busy centre for local businesses, residents and travellers heading to nearby attractions. With Uber Eats, people can now explore the city's food offerings from wherever they are, choosing from Sri Lankan favourites such as kottu and rice and curry to Indian, Chinese and other international cuisines.
Beyond convenience for consumers, the launch creates new opportunities for Kegalle's restaurant community. With one of the largest selection coverage on the app, local eateries can reach customers beyond their immediate neighbourhoods, while delivery partners can access flexible earning opportunities through the platform.
Varun Wijewardane, Country Manager – Delivery, Uber Sri Lanka, said: "We're excited to bring Uber Eats to Kegalle, making it easier for people to enjoy their favourite food while helping local restaurants grow. Every new city brings an opportunity to connect more consumers with local businesses and create flexible earning opportunities for delivery partners. Kegalle is another step in our journey to make delivery accessible to more communities across Sri Lanka."
The launch builds on Uber Eats' continued expansion across Sri Lanka, following its entry into cities including Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, and Badulla in 2026, as the platform brings food delivery to more communities beyond the country's largest urban centres.
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