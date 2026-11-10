Sheikh Mohammed Directs Tents To Shelter 50,000 In Gaza From Winter Rains

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai has announced plans to provide tents to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, following directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative, implemented through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to help residents cope with harsh winter weather and reduce the risks posed by flooding from heavy rainfall.

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The tents will be delivered to Gaza and distributed across several areas of the Strip in coordination with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which was launched on November 5, 2023.

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The operation provides humanitarian, medical, food and relief assistance to Palestinians, aiming to ease their suffering amid challenging conditions.

The latest initiative forms part of the UAE's continued efforts to support Palestinians and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The UAE has been among the first countries to deliver aid to the Strip and is its largest humanitarian donor, according to the statement.

Over the past three years, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has expanded into a comprehensive humanitarian initiative covering food, medical, water and shelter assistance. Its programmes also include healthcare and education services, support for women, children, older people and people with disabilities, as well as community initiatives and psychological and social support.