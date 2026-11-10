Palatin's Peptide Is Advancing Toward The Clinic As Big Pharma Pays Billions For Early Peptides (NASDAQ: PTN)

Gilead's $1.275 billion upfront commitment for a peptide still in Phase 1 is the latest sign that drugmakers are willing to pay for a better-designed molecule early in clinical development. Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ: PTN) is preparing its own next-generation peptide for first human testing in 2027.

On October 22, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) agreed to pay $1.275 billion in cash for a single drug program that is still in Phase 1. The drug, from privately held PepStar Therapeutics, is a peptide taken by mouth for inflammatory bowel disease, and its safety and efficacy have yet to be established. Gilead disclosed no milestone payments: the full amount is due when the deal closes.

Eleven days later, the investment story extended to the factory floor. On November 2, Samsung Biologics reported provisional tender results of about 98% for PolyPeptide Group, a Swiss company that manufactures peptides for drugmakers, in a tender offer valued at about 1.46 billion Swiss francs, or roughly $1.77 billion, with regulatory approvals and closing still pending. Samsung confirmed the figures in definitive results on November 5. The deal was described as the largest in the history of Korea's pharmaceutical and biotech industry, while Samsung cited growing demand for peptides, particularly in obesity and diabetes, including GLP-1 therapies.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids, designed to mimic or block signals the body already uses. They are the foundation of the best-selling obesity drugs of this decade, and the money is now shifting toward the next generation: peptides engineered to last longer, target specific receptors more selectively, minimize unwanted side effects, and offer more convenient dosing.

The Premium Is on Better Design

Gilead's deal follows a pattern. In January, AstraZeneca agreed to pay CSPC Pharmaceuticals $1.2 billion upfront for a portfolio of once-monthly injectable weight-management programs, led by a candidate only then progressing into Phase 1. In November 2025, Pfizer completed its acquisition of Metsera in a deal worth up to about $10 billion, including contingent milestone payments, after a bidding contest with Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), for injectable obesity drugs that can be dosed weekly or monthly.

The common thread is what the buyers paid for. The drug-development deals centered on candidates designed to improve on what is already available, with large sums committed before later stage pivotal results. For chronic conditions, where patients may need treatment for years, a drug that is easier to take and easier to tolerate appears to be worth a great deal to the companies that will sell it.

Palatin's Peptide Targets the Brain's Hunger Switch

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ: PTN) is developing next-generation peptides that target a different biological pathway: the melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, a switch in the brain that helps regulate hunger and energy balance. When that circuit is damaged or genetically disrupted, patients can face relentless hunger and severe obesity that standard weight-loss approaches struggle to address. Palatin's initial targets are three rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders: acquired hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.

The pathway already has an approved medicine. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) markets IMCIVREE, which is approved for acquired hypothalamic obesity in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan. Palatin's CEO, Carl Spana, has said that MC4R agonism is now“clinically and commercially validated,” while gastrointestinal side effects and hyperpigmentation, or skin darkening, remain challenges for the category.

Palatin is designing its next generation peptides to address those challenges. In its fiscal 2026 update, the company reported that tested compounds from its two new peptide series are potent activators of MC4R with no detectable MC1R agonist activity, an important distinction given MC1R's role in skin pigmentation. Its lead program, a lipidated peptide from the PL2000 series, produced significant reductions in food intake and body weight with once-weekly dosing in obese mice, and the company said early pharmacokinetic data support the potential for once-weekly or less frequent dosing in humans. A second peptide series has shown the feasibility of once-weekly dosing. Beyond its injectable peptides, Palatin is advancing an oral small-molecule MC4R program and exploring an oral peptide approach, with encouraging early preclinical bioavailability results, potentially expanding the options for more convenient, long-term treatment.

Palatin has done this before. The company developed bremelanotide, a melanocortin peptide the FDA approved in 2019 as Vyleesi for hypoactive sexual desire disorder, and in a signal-generating Phase 2 obesity study reported in 2025, 40% of patients receiving bremelanotide plus tirzepatide achieved at least 5% weight loss, versus 27% with tirzepatide alone.

From the Lab to First Human Data

Palatin's lead lipidated peptide is advancing through IND-enabling preclinical studies and manufacturing activities in preparation for human clinical testing. The company is targeting initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2027, with initial data anticipated in the second half of the year. This trial would represent a significant milestone for Palatin, providing the first opportunity to evaluate in humans a next-generation MC4R-selective peptide designed to deliver meaningful therapeutic benefits while substantially reducing, and potentially eliminating, MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation. The program also aims to establish a favorable tolerability profile and support convenient, once-weekly or less frequent dosing for long-term treatment.

Palatin's market capitalization was about $11 million at the November 6 close. The company has disclosed going-concern uncertainty and will need additional funding to reach its milestones. Gilead's upfront commitment for a single Phase 1 peptide was $1.275 billion. The two sit in different diseases at very different companies, but side by side they show how much drugmakers are prepared to pay for a well-designed peptide early in clinical development.

Gilead's deal showed that a differentiated peptide can command a large price early in its life. Palatin's next step is putting its own into people, with a Phase 1 start targeted for the first half of 2027. For anyone following where obesity drug development goes after GLP-1s, Palatin may be one of the smaller names worth watching as that trial approaches.

Recent News Highlights from Palatin (NASDAQ: PTN)

Palatin Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange

Palatin Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Palatin Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Palatin Technologies Announces Closing of Upsized $18.2 Million Public Offering with the Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

Palatin Presents Data at ObesityWeek 2025 Highlighting Promise of Melanocortin-Based Therapies for Obesity

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