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Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Two Applications By Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC, And MFB Bancorp, Inc.


Date: 2026-11-10 02:12:49

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of two applications by Mutual Federal Bancorp, MHC, and MFB Bancorp, Inc., both of Chicago, Illinois.

These approvals allow the banking organization to have a new top-tier holding company, MFB Bancorp, Inc., which would become a savings and loan holding company by acquiring Mutual Federal Bank, of Chicago, Illinois.

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The Federal Reserve

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