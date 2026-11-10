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Cambodia National Day


Date: 2026-11-10 02:12:32

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Kingdom of Cambodia as it celebrates its 73rd Independence Day.

The United States and Cambodia have built a close relationship based on trust, mutual respect, and shared interest for more than 75 years. President Trump's leadership in helping broker the historic Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords has opened a new chapter in our relationship, creating opportunities to advance lasting peace and expand economic prosperity for Americans and the Cambodian people alike. We look forward to working together to support a strong and independent Cambodia.

I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Cambodia as you celebrate this important milestone in your nation's history.

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U.S. Department of State

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