Secretary Rubio's Call With Paraguayan President Alliana

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with President Pedro Alliana of Paraguay to congratulate him on assuming the presidency and reaffirm U.S. commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with the Paraguayan people.

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