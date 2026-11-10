Secretary Rubio's Meeting With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris, France. The two leaders discussed bilateral efforts to secure freedom of navigation, strengthen defense industrial cooperation, and deepen our trade relationship. Secretary Rubio also commended recent contributions from the German government to the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti.

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