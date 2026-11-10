Secretary Rubio's Meeting With French Foreign Minister Barrot

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed U.S. fundamental concerns about the International Criminal Court.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also addressed the situation in the Middle East, reaffirming the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary also called for the cessation of EU preference measures and overregulation targeting U.S. companies.

Lastly, they discussed efforts to secure a durable, long-term peace settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war.