Under Secretary Helberg's Travel To Singapore, Indonesia, And Japan

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S. Helberg traveled to Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan October 28 to November 7 to connect American technological leadership with the capital, industrial capabilities, and ambitions of U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific.

In Singapore, Under Secretary Helberg met with government and industry leaders to expand the use of American Super Intelligence (SI) technologies while keeping advanced capabilities secure. Singapore's new agreements with American companies will help bring U.S. frontier models into public services and business applications across Southeast Asia.

In Indonesia, Under Secretary Helberg met with government and industry leaders to advance discussions on more than $2 billion in prospective U.S. commercial deals in energy and information and communications technology. They also discussed further cooperation on secure supply chains and industrial development that would create opportunities for American companies to contribute to Indonesia's growth.

In Japan, Under Secretary Helberg deepened dialogue with government and industry leaders on critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, and compute. The Under Secretary met with robotics, undersea cable, and semiconductor equipment manufacturers. The meetings focused on industrial productivity, next-generation communications, protection of advanced technology, and promoting further investment in the United States.