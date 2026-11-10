Come, Invest In Karnataka: State Invites Investors And Global Industry Leaders To Explore Clean Energy Opportunities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Karnataka envisages adding 30 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next five years Showcases progressive policies, clean energy roadmap and investor-friendly ecosystem “Come, invest in Karnataka - a State with a pioneering energy legacy, a progressive renewable energy ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and immense opportunities to power India's clean energy future,” said Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Karnataka.



Mr. Gaurav Gupta, ACS, Energy Department, Govt. of Karnataka and Ms. Divya Prabhu GRJ, MD, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) at the Karnataka session

As a State Partner at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Karnataka is showcasing its renewable energy potential, progressive policies and investment-ready ecosystem.



Mr. K.J. George, Hon'ble Minister for Energy and Tourism

Inviting investors, industry leaders and global renewable energy players to explore opportunities in the State's clean energy sector, Mr. Gaurav Gupta said,“Karnataka offers immense opportunities for renewable energy investments, backed by abundant wind and solar resources, investor-friendly policies, automatic land conversion and plug-and-play infrastructure. The State has pioneered innovative models such as the Pavagada Solar Park, which features a unique 30-year land lease agreement with farmers."



The Karnataka Pavilion inspired by the Energy legacy of Mysore, at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 at Bharatmandapam

“Karnataka's renewable energy capacity has grown from 16 GW in 2022 to 23 GW, reflecting the State's rapid progress in the sector. Going forward, we envisage adding 5–7 GW of renewable energy capacity annually, with an ambitious roadmap to add nearly 30 GW over the next five years. Karnataka also led the country in wind capacity addition during 2024–25, with 1,331 MW, reaffirming its position as a major destination for renewable energy investments. This presents significant opportunities for developers, technology providers and industry partners to participate in the State's clean energy journey."



“As we look towards 2035, our focus extends beyond capacity addition to building a flexible, reliable and resilient clean energy ecosystem. Under the State's Resource Adequacy Plan, Karnataka envisages adding 41.5 GW of new wind and solar capacity and approximately 11,000 MWh of battery energy storage by 2034–35. We are already progressing with large-scale solar and storage projects, including the 250 MW solar project with 1,100 MWh of storage at Ryapte, standalone battery storage projects and a significant pipeline of renewable energy projects across KPTCL substations.

“Our commitment also extends to empowering farmers through PM-KUSUM, promoting green hydrogen and bioenergy, and creating opportunities for innovation, skill development and clean energy entrepreneurship. Through transparent, data-driven project planning, supportive policies and a robust investment ecosystem, Karnataka is strengthening its position as a preferred destination for renewable energy development.”



Ms. Divya Prabhu GRJ, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL),* said,“Karnataka's participation as a State Partner at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 reflects our commitment to strengthening the State's position as a leading destination for renewable energy investments."

“With an installed renewable energy capacity of around 27 GW, accounting for nearly 67 per cent of the State's total installed power capacity, Karnataka offers a strong combination of natural resources, progressive policies, robust infrastructure and a conducive investment ecosystem. As the nodal agency, KREDL is also fostering a comprehensive renewable energy ecosystem through capacity building, skill development initiatives such as Surya Mitra and Vayumitra, technological advancement, incubation centres and industry-academia collaborations with institutions such as the University of New South Wales, IISc and IIMB."

“Karnataka's focus extends beyond power generation to strengthening transmission infrastructure. KPTCL has identified 27 dedicated substations for renewable energy projects to facilitate transmission connectivity.”

The Karnataka Advantage in Renewable Energy

A key highlight of Karnataka's participation was the plenary session titled 'The Karnataka Advantage in Renewable Energy', which showcased the State's abundant wind and solar potential, progressive policies, pioneering Pavagada land-lease model and investor-friendly plug-and-play infrastructure. The session explored investment opportunities across renewable energy, manufacturing, technological innovation, energy storage and industry-academia partnerships, while highlighting competitive tariffs, transparent project allocation and robust transmission infrastructure. It witnessed participation from investors, industry leaders and manufacturers who also appreciated the State's RAP & auto conversion of land initiative, the first in the country.



Repowering India's ageing wind fleet

As part of the summit's deliberations, Mr. Gaurav Gupta and Ms. Divya Prabhu GRJ, participated in a panel discussion on 'Repowering Wind Power Turbines' alongside wind manufacturers and industry leaders.



The discussion focused on the opportunities and challenges associated with repowering ageing wind turbines using advanced technologies to enhance generation efficiency, optimise existing wind energy sites and unlock additional renewable energy potential.



A Roundtable was also organised bringing together industry leaders, renewable energy developers, manufacturers and key stakeholders to deliberate on Karnataka's future renewable energy roadmap. The discussion aimed to assess the effectiveness of existing policies and government support mechanisms in Karnataka and other States, identify areas for improvement to achieve the State's clean energy targets, and explore opportunities to position Karnataka as a preferred destination for clean energy deployment and manufacturing. Industry inputs were also sought to shape the State's forthcoming Renewable Energy Policy, as the current policy approaches its conclusion in May 2027.



The Karnataka Pavilion

A major attraction at the summit was the Karnataka Pavilion, established by KREDL. Drawing inspiration from the architectural grandeur of the iconic Mysore Palace and Karnataka's pioneering electrical legacy, the pavilion showcased the State's remarkable journey in the power sector.



Karnataka holds a special place in India's electricity history, having established the Shivanasamudra Hydroelectric Power Project, one of Asia's earliest hydroelectric power stations, and introduced India's first electric street lighting in Bengaluru in 1905. The pavilion offered visitors and investors insights into the State's renewable energy potential, policy initiatives, key projects and investment opportunities.

Mr. K.J. George, Hon'ble Minister for Energy, Government of Karnataka, said,“I am delighted about Karnataka's participation as a State Partner at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 State has showcased its rich legacy in the energy sector, strong renewable energy potential and progressive policy framework. We welcome investors, industry leaders and global stakeholders to explore the immense opportunities Karnataka offers in renewable energy.”