Chef Aanal Kotak To Put India On The Global Culinary Map At The 10Th World Tapas Championship

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) India's rich food heritage is set to take centre stage internationally as Chef Aanal Kotak, Celebrity Chef, Entrepreneur and Co-founder of TSK Hospitality LLP, prepares to represent the country at the 10th World Tapas Championship (Concurso Mundial de Tapas), scheduled from November 9–11, 2026, in Valladolid, Spain. Recognised as Gujarat's Youngest Cooking Expert and known for her association with MasterChef India Season 7 as a celebrity guest, Aanal's participation marks a significant milestone for India's presence at the championship. The international competition brings together chefs from across the world to showcase their interpretations of tapas, a traditional Spanish culinary format, and compete for the title of the World's Best Tapa. Taking with her Amdavad ni Kachori, an iconic preparation rooted in Gujarat's food culture, she will introduce a distinctive regional Indian speciality to an international audience.

Chef Aanal Kotak_Celebrity Chef Entrepreneur & Co-founder of TSK Hospitality LLP



Beyond the competition, Chef Aanal's representation carries a larger story of India's food identity reaching beyond its borders. Through Amdavad ni Kachori, she brings together six distinct expressions of Gujarat on a single plate, with Tuver Dal capturing the comfort of Gujarati home cooking, Kadhi representing tradition, Mango Chundo adding the region's signature sweet-and-sour balance, and Mint bringing freshness, all brought together through the soul of Indian street food. Conceptualised around the connection between Ahmedabad and Valladolid as sister cities, the dish reimagines a traditional Gujarati preparation in a contemporary tapas-style format, creating a bridge between local food traditions and international culinary expression.



Celebrating its tenth edition, the World Tapas Championship is a leading international competition that brings together 16 chefs from across five continents to compete for the title of the World's Best Tapa. Hosted at the Cúpula del Milenio in Valladolid, Spain, the 2026 edition will feature chefs from countries including Australia, Mexico, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom, presenting their creations before an international jury of distinguished culinary experts. The championship celebrates culinary excellence, bringing together diverse food traditions, innovation and contemporary interpretations of tapas.



Speaking about her participation, Chef Aanal Kotak, Founder, The Secret Kitchen said, "Representing India at the 10th World Tapas Championship is both a tremendous honour and a responsibility that I carry with immense pride. India has an extraordinary culinary legacy, with every region offering its own distinct flavours, techniques and stories. Through Amdavad ni Kachori, I want to take a piece of Gujarat's food culture to the world and showcase the depth and character of our regional cuisine. For me, this is not just about presenting a dish at an international competition; it is about giving Indian flavours a voice on a global platform and demonstrating that our culinary heritage has a place in conversations shaping the future of world gastronomy."



As the countdown to the championship begins, all eyes will be on Valladolid as Chef Aanal prepares to take on the international challenge. Her participation marks an exciting chapter in her culinary journey, with the opportunity to make a lasting impression on one of the world's most prominent culinary competitions.