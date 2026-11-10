Jindal SAW Advances MENA Expansion With Planned Seamless Pipe Manufacturing Facilities In UAE

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Jindal SAW Ltd. has advanced its manufacturing expansion in the Abu Dhabi with a proposed 300,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) seamless pipe plant in Abu Dhabi. This facility will be the first PQF Rolling Technology Seamless Pipes manufacturing facility in the UAE and second in the MENA Region. With the facility expected to complete in 2027, this investment supports the company's strategy to serve the region's energy infrastructure requirements through local production.

The Abu Dhabi project is being developed through the company's UAE subsidiary structure on a site spanning approximately 400,000 square metres in ICAD-II Musaffah. Planned around Precision Quality Finishing (PQF) rolling technology, the facility's proposed portfolio includes line pipes, oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and drill pipes.

Placing product reliability at the centre of the investment strategy, Sminu Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal SAW Ltd., observed,“For an energy operator, the value of a pipe lies in how reliably it performs throughout its service life. That places responsibility on manufacturers to understand operating conditions, maintain rigorous quality controls and provide appropriate technical support. Our approach to investment begins with those obligations. We see considerable opportunity to work with customers from the specification stage, so that material selection and product performance correspond to actual application needs. As we develop these projects, our priority remains disciplined execution and lasting commercial relationships built on accountability, engineering expertise and a clear understanding of what customers need from their manufacturing partners.”

Jindal SAW's existing regional operations include Jindal SAW Gulf LLC in Abu Dhabi, whose ductile iron pipe facility has a capacity of 350,000 tonnes annually and serves water transmission and distribution applications. Its experience in specialised energy products also includes Jindal Hunting Energy Services Ltd., an Indian joint venture with Hunting Energy Services Pte. Ltd., which supplies premium connection casing and tubing using Hunting's proprietary technologies.

As part of its engagement with customers from Abu Dhabi, Jindal SAW is participating in ADIPEC 2026, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, which is currently ongoing from (2nd - 5th) November at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Its 52.5-square-metre display at Stand 12821, Hall 12, will feature carbon & alloy and stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes. The showcase will also present the company's proposed seamless capacity expansion to operators, project developers and prospective partners.

The Abu Dhabi proposal aligns with the UAE's 'Make it in the Emirates' and 'We the UAE 2031' vision programs. Opportunities associated with the development include domestic procurement, technical skills development and direct and indirect employment. Potential collaboration with regional raw material suppliers offers scope to reduce import dependence and increase the contribution of UAE businesses to the industrial supply chain.



About Jindal SAW Ltd.

Established in 1984, Jindal SAW Ltd. is part of the O.P. Jindal Group and manufactures products for energy, water and industrial infrastructure. Its portfolio includes submerged arc welded pipes, ductile iron pipes and fittings, carbon and alloy seamless pipes and tubes, stainless steel pipes and tubes, oil country tubular goods connections, and iron ore pellets. With manufacturing operations in India, the United States and the Middle East, the company serves customers across 80 countries and six continents. Its integrated capabilities span mining, pelletization, pipe production and specialized tubular solutions. Jindal SAW's investments in technology, strategic partnerships and resource efficiency support its commitment to quality and responsible manufacturing.