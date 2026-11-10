This Diwali, Indians Gifted A Clean Driving Record: Rs. 40 Lakh In Challans Cleared In Three Days On Challanwala
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Mr. Arvind Singhatiya, Co-founder and CEO, Challanwala
Mr. Arvind Singhatiya, Co-founder and CEO, Challanwala, said, "Diwali is about clearing out the old before welcoming the new, and we wanted to bring that spirit to something most of us keep putting off: pending traffic challans. Over 9.3 lakh challans came to light in a single festive window, which shows how many people carry fines they don't know about or keep postponing. With challan gifting, we wanted to offer a different kind of Diwali gift: a clean record."
He added, "The data is also a road-safety reminder. Riding without a helmet tops the list by a wide margin, and that is not just a fine. It is a risk to life. We hope that settling a challan also prompts people to change the behaviour behind it. Given the response, we are extending the offer until New Year, so more families can start 2027 without pending challans."
About Challanwala
Challanwala is a Gurugram-based start up platform that lets vehicle owners check, settle and resolve traffic challans online. Founded in December 2023, the platform offers vehicle insurance, pre-owned vehicle history reports, PUC (pollution) certificate services and vehicle service records, so owners can manage their vehicle's paperwork in one place.
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