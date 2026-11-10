This Diwali, Indians Gifted A Clean Driving Record: Rs. 40 Lakh In Challans Cleared In Three Days On Challanwala

The offer gave users up to 70% off Challanwala's platform fee. It also let users gift a challan payment for the first time, so they could clear a pending fine for a family member or friend as a Diwali gesture. Each transaction cleared about 1.3 challans on average, and the average payment per challan was about Rs. 1,245. Many users settled several pending fines at once, often across more than one vehicle in the family.



What the festive data shows

Helmet-less riding is the most common violation. It accounts for 81,480 challans, more than twice the next category, parking violations (35,070). Disobeying the orders of an authority came third with 30,720. Together, these three make up nearly 1.5 lakh challans, or about 16% of all challans added during the campaign.

Commercial vehicles lead. Of the challans with vehicle details recorded, goods carriers had the most: 16,810, or about 36%. Cars followed with 12,270 (26%), then two-wheelers with 8,770 (19%).

Uttar Pradesh dominates, but Guwahati breaks in. Among challans that could be traced to a city, Noida had the most (19,620), followed by Ghaziabad (14,120). Together, the two NCR cities account for more than one in five traced challans. Guwahati is third with 12,440, ahead of Lucknow (10,610) and Varanasi (7,990). It is the only city outside Uttar Pradesh in the top five.

