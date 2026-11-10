Almondz Global Securities Q2 Net Profit Surges 137% To Rs 9.13 Crore As Infrastructure Order Book Tops Rs 400 Crore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Almondz Global Securities Limited (AGSL) has reported a 136.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit to Rs 9.13 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 3.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Navjeet Singh Sobti, Founder, Almondz Group

Consolidated revenue increased 17.9 per cent to Rs 40.09 crore from Rs 34.00 crore during the same period, supported by growth in infrastructure consulting and contributions from the Group's diversified business operations.

The quarterly performance comes amid continued expansion across the Almondz Group's financial services, infrastructure consulting and green fuel businesses, with the companies and subsidiaries developing complementary capabilities across their respective sectors.

The infrastructure consulting business reported a strong order pipeline, with its total order book crossing Rs 400 crore, while the green fuel joint venture recorded significant growth in revenue and profitability.

Founder Highlights Group's Integrated Growth Strategy

Commenting on the performance and the Group's growth trajectory, Navjeet Singh Sobti, Founder, Almondz Group, said,“Our performance reflects more than growth in individual businesses. It reflects the strength of a Group whose companies increasingly complement one another, bringing together financial expertise, infrastructure capabilities, and emerging opportunities in green energy.

We have been deliberate in building independently strong businesses, yet collectively create greater value. As these platforms mature, we are seeing the benefits of that approach in our execution capabilities, order pipeline and operating performance.

Our focus now is on scaling this momentum responsibly, strengthening collaboration across the Group and building an institution capable of delivering sustained, long-term value.”

Consolidated Financial Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Almondz Global Securities reported the following consolidated results:

Particulars Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 YoY Growth Total Revenue Rs 40.09 crore Rs 34.00 crore 17.9% Profit Rs 9.13 crore Rs 3.86 crore 136.5%

The performance reflects the company's expanding business activities and contributions from its operating verticals.

Infrastructure Consulting Order Book Crosses Rs 400 Crore

Almondz Global Infra Consultant Limited (AGICL), the Group's infrastructure consulting business, reported revenue of Rs 31.35 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 25.89 crore in the corresponding period last year, representing year-on-year growth of 21.1 per cent.

Profit increased 19.8 per cent to Rs 2.90 crore from Rs 2.42 crore, primarily supported by higher revenue from Detailed Project Report (DPR) assignments.

The business secured new orders worth Rs 154 crore during the first half of FY2026–27, compared with Rs 72 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This represents an increase of approximately 114 per cent.

With these additions, AGICL's total order book exceeded Rs 400 crore as of September 30, 2026.

The newly secured assignments are expected to be executed over approximately three years, providing a multiyear pipeline of projects and improved visibility on future business execution and revenue.

The company expects infrastructure consulting revenue and profitability to grow by 20–25 per cent during FY2026–27 compared with the previous financial year.

Green Fuel Joint Venture Records Strong Revenue and Profit Growth

Premier Green Innovations Private Limited (PGIPL), the Group's green biofuel and distillery joint venture, recorded revenue of Rs 202.24 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 129.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, representing growth of 55.7 per cent.

Profit increased to Rs 12.59 crore from Rs 3.66 crore, reflecting year-on-year growth of approximately 244 per cent.

Almondz Global Securities holds a 40.99 per cent equity stake in PGIPL, while its holding company, Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited, holds an additional 8.88 per cent stake.

PGIPL's Himachal Pradesh facility, with a production capacity of 285 kilolitres per day (KLPD), is operating at full capacity.

The company's Odisha ethanol facility, with a capacity of 200 KLPD, produced 71 lakh litres of ethanol during the second quarter.

The Odisha facility is awaiting procurement allocation from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) before commencing full-scale commercial production and supply.

PGIPL has participated in the OMC tender for ethanol supply for FY2026–27. Subject to completion of the allocation process, regular commercial production and supply are expected to commence from the third week of November 2026.

The Odisha facility is expected to achieve approximately 80 per cent capacity utilisation during the third quarter, subject to the anticipated operational and procurement arrangements.

Financial Services Business Maintains Revenue Amid Market Volatility

The financial services business, comprising broking, wealth advisory, corporate advisory, merchant banking and debt and equity operations, reported revenue of Rs 8.05 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 7.84 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Segment profit stood at Rs 2.51 crore, compared with Rs 3.01 crore a year earlier.

The moderation in profitability was primarily attributable to adverse capital market conditions, which resulted in lower mark-to-market gains on the outstanding investment portfolio.

The company expects its merchant banking advisory business to record growth in revenue and profitability during the current financial year, supported by mandates currently under execution.

Outlook: Building Scale Across Complementary Businesses

The Almondz Group continues to build its presence across financial services, infrastructure consulting, and green fuel operations, emphasising the development of complementary business capabilities and strengthening long-term growth opportunities.

The infrastructure consulting business's order book exceeding Rs 400 crore provides visibility on project execution over the coming years, while the anticipated expansion of ethanol production at the Odisha facility represents an important development for the green fuel business.

In financial services, the Group remains focused on expanding its advisory activities and executing its existing merchant banking mandates.

Together, these developments position the Group to pursue growth across its operating businesses while strengthening collaboration, execution capabilities and institutional capacity.

About Almondz Global Securities Limited

Almondz Global Securities Limited is a listed Indian company operating across financial services, infrastructure consulting and green fuel businesses through its subsidiaries and joint venture interests. Its financial services activities include broking, wealth advisory, corporate advisory, merchant banking and debt and equity operations. The company is part of the Almondz Group, whose businesses span financial and advisory services, infrastructure consulting and emerging sectors. Almondz Global Securities Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

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Disclaimer: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to business growth, project execution, capacity utilisation, commercial operations and future performance. Such statements are subject to market conditions, regulatory processes, commercial arrangements and other risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from current expectations.