Mjunction Enables Transparent Eauctions Of Onions And Sugar For Government Agencies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 10th November, 2026: When governments release agricultural commodities into the market, ensuring that stocks reach buyers efficiently and through a transparent process is an important part of the exercise. This becomes particularly critical for widely consumed food commodities such as onions, where timely movement of stocks can help improve market availability.
mjunction services limited,, is supporting government agencies in this exercise through its digital eAuction platform. The company has facilitated sale of over 3,200 metric tonnes (MT) of onions on behalf of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF). It has also extended its agricultural eAuction services to sugar, conducting auctions for the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED).
Supporting market availability through onion auctions
With onion prices coming under upward pressure from July 2026, the Government of India initiated the release of onion stocks into major markets. The objective was to improve availability in major markets and help moderate price increases.
mjunction was entrusted with conducting eAuctions for these stocks across markets including Delhi NCR, Guwahati, Ranchi and Kolkata.
The process involves more than simply putting stocks up for auction. Suitable buyers need to be identified & informed, bidding must be conducted through a transparent & secure manner, payments need to be completed promptly and stocks must be lifted within the required timelines. These considerations are particularly important for onions, given their perishable nature.
Through its digital platform, mjunction provides a structured auction process where registered buyers can compete for available stocks. Competitive bidding facilitates market price discovery, while electronic transaction records provide transparency and accountability. The process also enables government agencies to reach a wider network of buyers through an organised selling mechanism.
To execute the assignments, mjunction mobilised its field teams, engaged with traders in major mandis, and registered prospective buyers. The company also introduced specific features on its auction platform to meet the operational requirements of onion sales.
With auctions conducted daily and payments collected within a few hours, close coordination between the technology, field and operations teams has been essential. These efforts have enabled mjunction to facilitate the sale of more than 3,200 MT of onions, contributing to the government's initiatives to improve market availability.
Extending the same digital capabilities to sugar
Alongside onions, mjunction is also facilitating sugar eAuctions on behalf of HAFED, further extending the use of its digital auction capabilities across agricultural commodities.
For this assignment, the company undertook targeted market outreach across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to identify and engage potential buyers.
Sugar is offered through the platform in lorry-wise lots. Following approval of the auction, buyers receive an online delivery order and complete payment on the same day. This provides a structured process connecting bidding, payment and delivery.
While the operating requirements of onions and sugar differ, both assignments demonstrate how digital auction platforms, supported by market outreach and on-ground execution, can help government agencies conduct commodity sales through an organised and transparent mechanism.
Technology and execution working together
Commenting on the development, Mr. Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction services limited, said“When government agencies need to release agricultural commodities into the market, transparency in the selling process is as important as the speed of execution. This becomes particularly critical for perishable commodities like onions, where delays can create operational challenges. Our role is to bring together technology, buyer participation and on-ground execution to facilitate these transactions efficiently. The onion and sugar assignments reflect our growing capabilities in addressing the different requirements of agricultural commodity markets.”
Building on an established agricultural eAuction network
mjunction's involvement in onion and sugar auctions builds on its existing experience across a wide range of agricultural commodities. Its clients and partners in this business include the Food Corporation of India (FCI), NAFED, NCCF, Telangana Civil Supplies, HAFED and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC).
In 2025, the company completed a major paddy disposal assignment for the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (CGMARKFED), facilitating the sale of approximately 25 lakh MT of paddy in just three months.
Today, mjunction has a network of over 12,000 registered bidders across agricultural commodities, including rice, wheat, pulses, oilseeds, sugar, animal feed and finished agricultural products.
This combination of a digital auction platform, an established buyer network and operational capabilities provides a foundation for supporting government agencies and other institutions in conducting large-scale agricultural commodity transactions with greater transparency and efficiency.
About mjunction
mjunction services limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is India's largest B2B e-commerce company, leveraging technology to create value across industries for over two decades. Founded in 2001 with the launch of its pioneering metaljunction platform to bring transparency and efficiency to steel sales, mjunction has since diversified into multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes eAuctions, eProcurement, loyalty solutions, eMarketplaces, agricultural commodities, financing and specialised services.
With innovative offerings like mjGRO for loyalty management, mjunction serves over 140 marquee clients across public and private sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency and customer success, the company continues to drive digital transformation in B2B commerce.
mjunction services limited,, is supporting government agencies in this exercise through its digital eAuction platform. The company has facilitated sale of over 3,200 metric tonnes (MT) of onions on behalf of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF). It has also extended its agricultural eAuction services to sugar, conducting auctions for the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED).
Supporting market availability through onion auctions
With onion prices coming under upward pressure from July 2026, the Government of India initiated the release of onion stocks into major markets. The objective was to improve availability in major markets and help moderate price increases.
mjunction was entrusted with conducting eAuctions for these stocks across markets including Delhi NCR, Guwahati, Ranchi and Kolkata.
The process involves more than simply putting stocks up for auction. Suitable buyers need to be identified & informed, bidding must be conducted through a transparent & secure manner, payments need to be completed promptly and stocks must be lifted within the required timelines. These considerations are particularly important for onions, given their perishable nature.
Through its digital platform, mjunction provides a structured auction process where registered buyers can compete for available stocks. Competitive bidding facilitates market price discovery, while electronic transaction records provide transparency and accountability. The process also enables government agencies to reach a wider network of buyers through an organised selling mechanism.
To execute the assignments, mjunction mobilised its field teams, engaged with traders in major mandis, and registered prospective buyers. The company also introduced specific features on its auction platform to meet the operational requirements of onion sales.
With auctions conducted daily and payments collected within a few hours, close coordination between the technology, field and operations teams has been essential. These efforts have enabled mjunction to facilitate the sale of more than 3,200 MT of onions, contributing to the government's initiatives to improve market availability.
Extending the same digital capabilities to sugar
Alongside onions, mjunction is also facilitating sugar eAuctions on behalf of HAFED, further extending the use of its digital auction capabilities across agricultural commodities.
For this assignment, the company undertook targeted market outreach across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to identify and engage potential buyers.
Sugar is offered through the platform in lorry-wise lots. Following approval of the auction, buyers receive an online delivery order and complete payment on the same day. This provides a structured process connecting bidding, payment and delivery.
While the operating requirements of onions and sugar differ, both assignments demonstrate how digital auction platforms, supported by market outreach and on-ground execution, can help government agencies conduct commodity sales through an organised and transparent mechanism.
Technology and execution working together
Commenting on the development, Mr. Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction services limited, said“When government agencies need to release agricultural commodities into the market, transparency in the selling process is as important as the speed of execution. This becomes particularly critical for perishable commodities like onions, where delays can create operational challenges. Our role is to bring together technology, buyer participation and on-ground execution to facilitate these transactions efficiently. The onion and sugar assignments reflect our growing capabilities in addressing the different requirements of agricultural commodity markets.”
Building on an established agricultural eAuction network
mjunction's involvement in onion and sugar auctions builds on its existing experience across a wide range of agricultural commodities. Its clients and partners in this business include the Food Corporation of India (FCI), NAFED, NCCF, Telangana Civil Supplies, HAFED and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC).
In 2025, the company completed a major paddy disposal assignment for the Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (CGMARKFED), facilitating the sale of approximately 25 lakh MT of paddy in just three months.
Today, mjunction has a network of over 12,000 registered bidders across agricultural commodities, including rice, wheat, pulses, oilseeds, sugar, animal feed and finished agricultural products.
This combination of a digital auction platform, an established buyer network and operational capabilities provides a foundation for supporting government agencies and other institutions in conducting large-scale agricultural commodity transactions with greater transparency and efficiency.
About mjunction
mjunction services limited, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is India's largest B2B e-commerce company, leveraging technology to create value across industries for over two decades. Founded in 2001 with the launch of its pioneering metaljunction platform to bring transparency and efficiency to steel sales, mjunction has since diversified into multiple sectors, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes eAuctions, eProcurement, loyalty solutions, eMarketplaces, agricultural commodities, financing and specialised services.
With innovative offerings like mjGRO for loyalty management, mjunction serves over 140 marquee clients across public and private sectors. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency and customer success, the company continues to drive digital transformation in B2B commerce.
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