MENAFN - GetNews) EMPWRD Patient Foundation, a new nonprofit, has launched free online tools and educational resources to help patients and advocacy organizations understand their rights and navigate the US healthcare system.

CHARLESTON, SC - November 10, 2026 - New nonprofit empowering patients and helping them understand the healthcare system

Patients and advocacy organizations can now access free tools and education to help them navigate the US healthcare system.

The EMPWRD Patient Foundation is a new nonprofit which aims to make it easier for people to understand their rights and the resources which are available to them. The organization's website has been created to act as a one-stop-shop for information so people can easily find the help they need.

The online tools include The Health Legislation Tracker, which allows users to search health policy bills at both a federal and state level. This includes bills which are currently in progress so people can share their views on how the legislation will impact them before it is signed into law.

Patient advocacy expert Matt Toresco founded the EMPWRD Patient Foundation after spending 18 years in constant agony due to a spinal injury before a 13-hour cervical reconstruction finally took his pain away. He says:“Why do we expect patients who are sick to dig for the information they need?

“My own personal experience and the market research I have done through my consulting firm Archō helped me identify the need for tools and resources that help patients and patient advocacy organizations. I asked myself how did I get through it, and what would have helped me do it faster, or what did I wish I knew?”

EMPWRD stands for Educate, Motivate, Prepare, Witness, Recruit, and Direct, the six steps Matt identifies as necessary to empower patients so they can navigate care and advocate for themselves. The foundation will also offer online learning programs and an app allowing people to track their symptoms and medications is currently in development.

The EMPWRD website also makes it easier for patients to find patient advocates and support organizations through AdvocateBridge. This online tool allows people to search their health issue and find relevant advocacy organizations, charities and societies which can help with information, support and advice on care, funding and practical help.

Matt adds:“There's never been a one-stop shop for tools and resources that help patients, and that's what I wanted to build. Whatever healthcare journey people are going through, AdvocateBridge will help them find the independent advocates and organizations which can support them.”

Another resource offered by EMPWRD is the Patient Denial Files, documented cases of patients who have been denied or delayed necessary medical care in the United States. Every entry names a real patient, cites credible public reporting, and links to its original source.

Matt says that while statistics show the scale of claim denials by insurers, these stories show the humans behind the numbers.

The EMPWRD Patient Foundation is also keen to hear from other nonprofit organizations interested in collaborations or partnerships to ensure more people are able to access the tools and information they need.

To find out more about EMPWRD, visit

About the EMPWRD Patient Foundation

The EMPWRD Patient Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping patients and patient advocacy organizations understand their rights and navigate the US healthcare system. Its website offers free tools and education, including the Health Legislation Tracker, AdvocateBridge and the Patient Denial Files. Founded by patient advocate Matt Toresco, the foundation is built around six steps to empower patients: Educate, Motivate, Prepare, Witness, Recruit, and Direct.

For more information, visit empwrdpatientfoundation