Dialerbee Details How Its Arabic AI Voice Agent Handles Appointment Calls And Human Handoff

MENAFN - GetNews)Image: DialerBee. DialerBee's Arabic AI voice agent speaks Gulf, Levantine and Egyptian Arabic. Its documentation describes a calendar check before booking and handoff to staff; the public demo clip shows request capture only.

MATAWAN, N.J. - November 10, 2026 - DialerBee, the AI contact center platform operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, has set out how its Arabic AI voice agent is designed to handle appointment calls and hand callers to human staff, following an October 2026 update. The agent, Layla, speaks Gulf, Levantine and Egyptian Arabic as well as English. According to DialerBee's product documentation, it checks a business's connected calendar before booking and passes the call to a person when one is needed.

What changed in October

DialerBee's public changelog lists an October 2026 quality upgrade to how the agent closes a booking conversation. According to the changelog, the update changed the agent to confirm what it heard instead of asking again, to say times naturally in Arabic, and to announce an appointment as booked once the booking has been saved.

How an appointment call is designed to work

According to DialerBee's documentation, the agent checks free and busy times on a connected Google Calendar or Microsoft 365 calendar, then books, reschedules or cancels. It answers from documents the business uploads, and a price guard is designed to restrict price quotations to the business's approved service catalog. When a caller needs a person, the call is routed to a human agent in the same contact center, where a supervisor can listen live and take over. DialerBee notes that a handoff reaches a person only if someone is staffed on that queue.

What the public demo shows

The Arabic AI voice agent page includes a 49-second example in Jordanian Arabic, with a synthetic caller and a fictional salon. Layla collects the service, day and time, reads the request back and says the team will check the booking and confirm it. The clip shows request capture only. It does not show a saved booking, an unavailable time, a transfer to a person or a request for a price outside the catalog; those steps are described in DialerBee's documentation, not shown in a public demonstration.

"Callers in Riyadh, Amman and Cairo do not speak the Arabic of the evening news, so an AI agent that answers them should not either," said Albert White, CEO of BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA). "We built Layla inside the contact center, so a call that needs a person can be passed to the team on the same platform."

Dialects and platform languages

The three Arabic dialects and English describe the voice agent itself. Maghrebi Arabic is not on the agent's list. The platform's 11 languages are a separate measure: they cover its interface, transcription and answering-machine detection.

Published pricing

The voice agent is a usage-billed add-on to the Professional plan, at $129 per agent per month, or to Enterprise, and costs $0.60 per started connected minute on managed AI. In DialerBee's published example, 300 calls a month billed at two minutes each use 600 AI minutes, or $360; with one Professional seat for handovers, the software subtotal is $489 a month. Carrier charges and taxes are extra, and each started minute of a connected call counts as a full minute. All plans are on the pricing page.

Testing it, or seeing a demo

Businesses can test these steps on their own calls during a 14-day free trial with free AI credit and no card required; the self-serve trial connects the company's own SIP trunk or PBX. DialerBee's published checklist for evaluating an Arabic voice agent suggests asking for a price that is not in the catalog, asking for a person, and opening the calendar during the call to check that an announced booking was saved. Teams that prefer a walk-through with DialerBee staff can request a demo.

About DialerBee

DialerBee is a multilingual AI contact center platform for BPOs, collections teams, telecom resellers and regulated contact centers. DialerBee is operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, based in Matawan, New Jersey, USA, and part of the BroadNet Group, which was founded in 2003.

Media contact

Albert White, CEO, BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA)

... | +1 866 767 7782

100 Matawan Road, Suite 325, Matawan, NJ 07747, United States