Edwin Mays Founder Of Maysgroup Advisors Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing His Approach To Serving Clients

PENNINGTON, NJ - November 10, 2026 - Edwin Mays discusses his approach to serving clients

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Planning for Longevity and Associated Risks in Retirement

As individuals approach retirement, the landscape of financial planning becomes increasingly complex. One of the most critical components of this planning is the understanding of income needs, particularly in light of the increasing longevity of the average retiree. The implications of living longer are profound, not only for the individual but also for their financial strategies. Therefore, planning for longevity and the associated risks is essential to ensure a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Retirement planning must begin with a comprehensive assessment of current and future expenses. This involves identifying fixed costs such as housing, healthcare, and daily living expenses, as well as variable costs that may arise over time. For instance, as discussed in a recent podcast, a couple of retired educators faced the challenge of ensuring their financial stability while also wanting to leave a legacy for their grandchildren. Their financial advisor helped them evaluate their income sources, including social security benefits, and highlighted the implications of one spouse's benefit disappearing upon the death of the other. This example illustrates the necessity of understanding income gaps and the potential impact of life events on financial security.

Moreover, it is essential to develop reliable income strategies that can adapt to changing circumstances. The podcast emphasized the importance of stress testing financial plans against various scenarios, such as inflation, market fluctuations, and unexpected healthcare needs. This proactive approach allows retirees to visualize how their plans will hold up under different conditions, providing them with peace of mind and a clearer understanding of their financial future. By employing real mathematics and historical data rather than mere assumptions, advisors can offer clients a more accurate picture of their financial landscape.

In addition to income needs, retirees must also consider the risks associated with longevity. The podcast identified three primary risks: market risk, health-related risk, and longevity risk itself. Longevity risk, in particular, acts as a“risk multiplier,” exacerbating the effects of other financial uncertainties. As individuals age, they are likely to experience more bear markets and face increasing health issues, which can significantly impact their financial stability. It is crucial to identify these risks early in the planning process and develop strategies to mitigate them.

Interestingly, the notion of longevity, which is often celebrated as a positive milestone, carries with it a set of challenges that many individuals may not initially consider. As the podcast pointed out, living to an advanced age should be a cause for celebration, yet it necessitates careful planning to ensure that financial resources last throughout the extended retirement period. Factors such as healthcare costs, long-term care needs, and the unpredictability of taxes and inflation must be taken into account. Individuals often find themselves unprepared for these realities, underscoring the importance of thorough financial education and planning.

Edwin shared:“We show clients the research, the math, And once they understand that, then we can start talking about solutions.”

Ultimately, a well-structured income plan that takes into account longevity and associated risks can provide retirees with the confidence to enjoy their golden years. By seeking guidance and remaining informed about their financial options, individuals can create a robust plan that not only meets their current needs but also adapts to future challenges. The goal of retirement should be to focus on what truly matters-enjoying life, spending time with loved ones, and pursuing passions-rather than constantly worrying about financial stability. In this way, effective planning for longevity and risks transforms retirement from a period of uncertainty into a time of opportunity and fulfillment.

About Edwin Mays

Edwin Mays is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor-CRPC – MaysGroup Advisors is an independent financial services firm, specializing in helping individuals and families prepare for, plan, and live in retirement. Their approach focuses on tailored retirement planning strategies and insurance solutions to provide our clients with guaranteed lifetime income, asset protection, and achieve tax efficiencies in support of a holistic approach to their finances.

With over 30 years in the financial services industry-including leadership roles at firms like Thomson Reuters, Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Transamerica-Edwin Mays brings deep institutional experience and unmatched insight to every client engagement. As a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), Edwin specializes in designing retirement strategies that guarantee lifetime cash flow and protect against the most serious threats retirees face today: market risk, longevity, and rising costs.

At MaysGroup Advisors, Edwin's mission is simple: replace uncertainty with strategy and give clients the confidence to retire on their terms-with income they can count on, no matter what the market does.

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The content is developed from sources believed to be providing accurate information. The information in this material is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult legal or tax professionals for specific information regarding your individual situation. The opinions expressed and material provided are for general information, and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. We take protecting your data and privacy very seriously. As of January 1, 2020 the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) suggests the following link as an extra measure to safeguard your data: Do not sell my personal information.

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