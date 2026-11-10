Stuart Curry Dentistry Highlights Preventive Care For Families In Vestavia Hills And Cahaba Heights

MENAFN - GetNews) At Stuart Curry Dentistry, we'd like more families in Vestavia Hills and Cahaba Heights to come see us before something hurts, not after. As a dentist in Vestavia Hills, we treat kids, parents and grandparents, and a lot of what we do for all of them is simple upkeep.

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL - November 10, 2026 - At Stuart Curry Dentistry, we'd like more families in Vestavia Hills and Cahaba Heights to come see us before something hurts, not after. As a dentist in Vestavia Hills, we treat kids, parents and grandparents, and a lot of what we do for all of them is simple upkeep.

You can't always feel a problem starting. A small cavity or a little gum inflammation often doesn't hurt at all, which is how people end up surprised at a checkup. Our preventive dental care starts with an exam for that reason. New patients get X-rays, bitewings among them, and we measure the gum pockets around every tooth before we recommend a thing.

Then there's the cleaning. Your toothbrush misses spots, plaque turns into tartar over time, and that buildup is what starts gum trouble. Every six months is about right for most of our patients. Folks with diabetes, or who've dealt with periodontitis before, may need us more often, and Dr. Curry will tell you after your exam. And when we find a cavity, we'd rather fill it now while it's small.

Bring the kids, too. We like to see a child by their first birthday, or within six months of that first tooth coming in. They get used to the chair early, and Dr. Curry gets to watch how their teeth and jaw grow.

"Honestly, most of preventive care is pretty quiet work," said Dr. Stuart Curry. "We take a good look, clean well, and catch the little spot before it turns into a bigger repair. When the whole family keeps those visits on the calendar, we spend our time on prevention and a lot less on fixing things."

Home care is the other half. Brush twice a day, floss once a day, keep your checkups. That combination lowers your odds of cavities, gingivitis and periodontitis.

At Stuart Curry Dentistry, we're taking new patients from Vestavia Hills, Cahaba Heights and nearby. Our office is at 4851 Cahaba River Road, Suite 101, just off Highway 280, and families can ask for a visit on the Appointments page at currydentistry.

About Stuart Curry Dentistry

Stuart Curry Dentistry provides general, family and cosmetic dental care for patients of all ages from its office in the Cahaba Heights community of Vestavia Hills, serving Vestavia Hills, Cahaba Heights and the greater Birmingham area. Led by Dr. Stuart Curry, the practice offers preventive, restorative and cosmetic treatment. More information is available at currydentistry.