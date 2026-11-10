Usvirtualnumbers Gives People Abroad A US Phone Number For Client Calls, From $100 A Year

MENAFN - GetNews)USVirtualNumbers USVirtualNumbers sells people outside the US a US phone number in the TripoSIM app: $100 a year or $12.99 a month, with 300 monthly minutes of calls to the US and Canada, incoming calls and receive-only texts.

MATAWAN, N.J. - November 10, 2026 - USVirtualNumbers, launched on 29 October 2026 by BroadNet Technologies LLC, gives people who live or work outside the United States a US phone number that clients, employers and relatives in the US can call like any local number. The TripoSIM US Virtual Number costs $100 a year or $12.99 a month, and both plans include 300 minutes a month of calls to US and Canadian numbers.

The number works in the TripoSIM app over Wi-Fi or mobile data, next to the customer's existing SIM: no second phone, no US carrier contract, and no US address or Social Security number. TripoSIM handles checkout, the identity check, the app and support.

"If your clients are in Texas and you work from Karachi, your phone number should not be the reason they hesitate to call," said Albert White, CEO of BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA). "That is why we publish the limits as plainly as the features, so people know what they are buying before they pay."

A US number for everyday contact

Customers pick a number by US state or area code after payment, take calls with no roaming charges, get voicemail and missed-call alerts, and call back US and Canadian numbers from the app. Typical users are freelancers with US clients, remote workers, online sellers and students. One person can hold more than one number, each on its own plan.

Pricing, stated in full



Yearly: one $100 payment (about $8.33 a month) with a $5 welcome credit. Twelve monthly payments total $155.88, so yearly costs less from the eighth month.

Outgoing calls: 300 minutes a month to US and Canadian numbers, each call rounded up to the next full minute; unanswered calls are free and unused minutes do not carry over. Extra minutes cost $5 per 100 and stay valid while the number is active.

Incoming calls: included up to a fair-use 300 minutes a month, after which callers reach voicemail until the monthly reset. Renewal: both plans renew until cancelled in the app. If a plan ends, the number is held for 30 days (yearly) or 90 days (monthly), then released.

What buyers should know

It is an app-based internet (VoIP) number, not a US carrier SIM or eSIM line, and needs an internet connection. It receives texts from US and Canadian senders but cannot send them, and it cannot call 911 or other emergency services.

After payment, customers complete an identity check with a photo ID and a selfie, estimated at about two minutes, then choose from the numbers available; a specific area code is not guaranteed. It is sold in almost every country except sanctioned ones. Refunds follow the site's refund policy, which says: "In short, for the US number, payments are not refunded, including after you cancel and for unused time or minutes. There are three exceptions: a full refund if your identity check fails after you pay (confirmed by TripoSIM on 29 October 2026), a full refund if TripoSIM cannot deliver your number within 72 hours, and any refund the law of your country requires."

Guides for 25 countries

Country guides from India and the Philippines to Nigeria and Brazil show where US working hours fall: at 9 a.m. in New York in November, it is 7:30 p.m. in New Delhi and 10 p.m. in Manila.

How to get a number

Customers choose a yearly or monthly plan on the plans page, where every condition is listed, pay at TripoSIM's checkout, complete the identity check and pick their number in the app.

About USVirtualNumbers

USVirtualNumbers, the guide and sales site for the TripoSIM US Virtual Number, is operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, based in Matawan, New Jersey, USA, and part of the BroadNet Group, which was founded in 2003. TripoSIM, which the company also operates, provides the app, checkout, identity checks and support, and sells travel eSIMs for 198 countries and territories.

Media contact

Albert White, CEO, BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA) ... | +1 866 767 7782 BroadNet Technologies LLC, 100 Matawan Road, Suite 325, Matawan, NJ 07747, United States