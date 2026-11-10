ALEXANDRIA, VA - November 10, 2026 - As the holiday gifting season gets under way, Wolf vs Goat founder Mauro Farinelli is advising people buying menswear for someone else to start with the pieces that do not depend on a size. The founder-led menswear label sells cashmere scarves and cashmere beanies, each made in Italy, alongside its sized knitwear, shirting and trousers.

Most of what a menswear label sells has to fit, and a gift buyer is rarely holding the measurements. Scarves and beanies sidestep that question while still giving the recipient a fine natural fiber he will wear daily through the cold months.

"Almost everything we make has a size, and the person buying it as a present usually doesn't know his," said Mauro Farinelli, founder of Wolf vs Goat. "A scarf or a beanie takes the measuring tape out of it. You're still giving someone cashmere, and it's something he'll reach for once the weather turns."

What the Pieces Are

The label's cashmere scarves are knitted in Italy from pure cashmere, with yarn spun in Italy by Cariaggi, and measure 185 by 32 centimeters, or 73 by 12.5 inches, long enough to wrap or wear loose. Its cashmere beanies come in two shapes, a classic watch cap and a wide cuff beanie, with one wide cuff colorway in brushed cashmere. Both are knitted at 7 gauge in Italy from Cariaggi yarn and sold as one size fits most. A watch cap in baby alpaca is also available for those who prefer that fiber.

For buyers who would rather leave the choice to the recipient, Wolf vs Goat also sells gift cards, which are delivered by email and carry no additional processing fees. "When someone asks me what to give a man who is particular about his clothes, I ask what he wears around his neck in January," Farinelli said. "Usually it's something he's had for years and never thought about. That's the piece where a better fiber makes the most difference, because he touches it every day."

Where to Find Them

The scarves are on the label's scarves page, the beanies and the rest of its accessories are on the accessories page, and gift cards are on the gift card page.

About Wolf vs Goat

Wolf vs Goat is a founder-led menswear label established in 2010 by Mauro Farinelli. Its approach begins with the fabric, with strong roots in traditional design and construction, and its pieces are finished by tailors and seamstresses in Italy, Portugal and the United States. Its collections cover shirting, knitwear, cashmere, trousers, tees and accessories.