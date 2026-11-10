Scotty Mccanon's Rogers RV Service Business Receives Recognition From National Awards Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) Scotty McCanon, owner of Scotty's RV Parts & Service inc in Rogers, has received a Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop award for 2026 from Meritly. The recognition reflects a public review record of 4.8 stars from 171 customers.

Rogers, United States - November 10, 2026 - Scotty McCanon, owner of Scotty's Rv Parts & Service inc, has received recognition from Meritly in the form of a Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop award for Rogers, AR in 2026. The national awards platform based its decision on the business's public review record of 4.8 stars from 171 customer reviews. McCanon operates the RV service and parts business in Rogers, where it provides repair, maintenance and remodeling services to recreational vehicle owners throughout the area.

The Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop designation from Meritly recognises businesses in the automotive and RV service sector that maintain high levels of customer satisfaction based on verified public reviews. For the 2026 award cycle, Scotty's Rv Parts & Service inc qualified based on its rating of 4.8 stars compiled from 171 customer reviews. Meritly evaluates businesses using only publicly available review data and issues awards annually to qualifying businesses in specific geographic markets. The recognition places the Rogers shop among rated service providers in its category.

How does an RV service shop build a strong customer review record?

McCanon has built the business around comprehensive RV service capabilities and customer communication. Customer Kim Carman noted in a review from three months ago, "If you're looking for an RV repair shop that truly cares about its customers, look no further than Scotty and the team at Scotty's RV Parts & Service. From the very beginning, Scotty's communication was exceptional. He kept us informed every step of the way and served as the liaison between us and our insurance company, ensuring there were no delays, disagreements, or disappointments throughout the entire process. That level of professionalism and attention to detail took so much stress off our shoulders. Scotty and his crew went above and beyond in every aspect of the repair. Our RV needed a new roof and new flooring, and the finished results are absolutely incredible. In fact, the craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal are even better than the original design. It's clear they take great pride in their work and refuse to settle for anything less than excellence. We truly feel blessed that Scotty's RV Parts & Service was recommended to us, and we will wholeheartedly pass that blessing on to anyone in need of honest, high-quality RV service and repairs. Finding a business that combines outstanding craftsmanship, integrity, and cu"

The business McCanon operates specialises in RV parts and service, remodels, body work and hitches. Services include factory authorised and trained service, generator repair, RV inspections and customer RV training. The company holds RVIA RVDA certification and functions as a factory warranty and major appliances warranty centre. Scotty's Rv Parts & Service inc handles insurance claims and extended warranties. The shop performs remodels and flooring repair, roof repairs and replacement, and tire and wheel services. Additional capabilities include tow bars and receiver hitches, gooseneck and fifth wheel hitches, and paint and body work.

McCanon explained, "At Scottys RV Parts and Service we know your free time and leisure activities are important. We offer a diverse range of services to meet your RV service, parts and truck accessory needs. RVIA RVDA CERTIFIED. RV services & repairs Offered factory authorized & trained service center, generator repair, RV INSPECTIONS, customer RV training 101, factory warranty, all major appliances warranty center, insurance claims welcome, extended warranties, remodels & flooring repair, roof repairs & replacement, tires & wheels, tow bars & receiver hitches, gooseneck & 5th wheel hitches, paint & body work, S"

About Scotty's Rv Parts & Service inc

Scotty's Rv Parts & Service inc is a Rogers, AR business providing RV repair, parts, remodeling and maintenance services. Owner Scotty McCanon operates the RVIA RVDA certified shop as a factory authorised service centre for recreational vehicles and truck accessories. Additional information is available at .