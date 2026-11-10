Want Break From City Life? Explore These 7 Beautiful Winter Getaways Near Bangalore

Want to get away from the cold of Bangalore during winter? There are many wonderful places to visit like Coorg and Chikmagalur for short weekends and relaxing vacations. Here's the list of seven of them.

Winter is a great opportunity to switch off from the busy streets of Bangalore and take a trip out to some of the beautiful destinations nearby. From misty mountains to lush coffee plantations to tranquil lakes and nature, there are lots of wonderful places to take a revitalising break in Karnataka and surrounding areas.

Here are 7 destinations to add to your bucket list.

1. Coorg – Misty Coffee Plantation Views

A popular destination for those wanting to experience the cooler temperatures, lush greenery and calm environment. Winter is the perfect time to visit as you can enjoy exploring the coffee plantations, walk through the forested trails and get some amazing views. Great for couples and families.

Chikmagalur is surrounded by stunning mountains of the Western Ghats. The area is a great place to take a breathe and enjoy beautiful views of both mountains and coffee plantations. There are plenty of places to visit including Mullayanagiri, staying in coffee plantations and seeing the beautiful nature spots nearby. This is a great place if you love to go trekking!

If you want to take a short getaway that doesn't require any hill hiking then Mysuru is a great place to visit. The lovely weather means you can enjoy visiting some of the sites like Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills and Brindavan Gardens without the harsh summer heat.

Hampi is a great place to visit during the winter months to see some beautiful historical ruins. You can visit the famous Stone Chariot and explore the wonderful ancient temples. The unique rock formations make this a great place to visit.

If you prefer to spend your winter holiday at the beach then Gokarna is definitely one to consider. The beautiful beaches, coastal walks and stunning sunsets make this a peaceful place to visit.

This is a beautiful place to visit if you want a more peaceful place to visit. Sakleshpur is famous for its beautiful coffee plantations, rolling hills and stunning countryside. This is a great place for a relaxed weekend break. There are plenty of places to visit nearby including viewpoint spots and coffee plantations.

If you love wildlife then Kabini is a great place to visit during the winter months. It is well known for its beautiful nature spots, backwaters and wildlife. Whilst visiting you may see some elephants and a variety of birds.

There are plenty of places to visit near Bangalore during the winter months whether you want to go on a hill, historical, beach or wildlife getaway. Just make sure to check for availability of accommodation, safari times and travelling conditions.