Crown Prince Of Brunei Darussalam Visits National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam HRH Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his accompanying delegation visited the National Museum of Qatar on Monday.

Accompanied during the tour by Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, HRH Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam viewed key exhibits across the museum's various galleries and received a comprehensive overview of its precious historical treasures and cultural collections.

The tour included galleries highlighting Qatar's early geological formation and natural environments, archaeological artifacts and rock carvings, and the traditional life of the Qatari people across both inland and coastal regions, alongside an immersive digital exhibition.

His Royal Highness also inspected significant items and collections related to pearls and jewelry design, in addition to touring galleries dedicated to Qatar's modern history, covering the transformative period from the discovery of oil and gas to the present day.