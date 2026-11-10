Hamad International Airport Offers Free Screenings Of Made In Qatar Short Films

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport can enjoy a selection of Made in Qatar short films and complimentary popcorn at a dedicated screening room, as part of an initiative organised in collaboration with the Doha Film Institute (DFI).

The Screening Room offers travellers an opportunity to discover the work of Qatari and Qatar-based filmmakers, showcasing their unique perspectives through a selection of locally produced short films.

Located in Concourse D, next to Lancôme Café, the screening area welcomes passengers arriving early for their flights as well as those transiting through the airport.

The programme brings locally produced films to an international audience, giving passengers a chance to explore Qatar's film industry before their flights.

The screenings will continue until December 27, 2026.

Passengers can find further information about the programme and the films being screened on the Hamad International Airport website.