German Press Agency Opens Office At Media City Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The German Press Agency (DPA) on Monday inaugurated an office at Media City Qatar, in a move that reflects Qatar's growing standing as a regional and international media hub, alongside the supportive environment it provides to attract global media organizations, bolster their presence, and expand the scope of their operations across the region.

A host of officials, media figures, representatives of media and diplomatic institutions, as well as the agency's partners and clients, attended the opening ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar Al Mannai spoke at the ceremony and asserted that DPA's joining the City is a consequential addition, as the agency enjoys a global media presence and valuable journalistic expertise.

Al Mannai hoped that DPA would promote the City's stature and augment its international presence and journalistic expertise at the City, wishing the agency and its crew all the best in their new area of operation in the State of Qatar.

For his part, CEO of DPA Peter Kropsch emphasized that the State of Qatar is a significant media hub for the agency and its media investments, given the nation's regional and international significance, as well as the tremendous opportunities it offers for cooperation and forging rock-solid partnerships with media and economic institutions.

The DPA's decision to expand and tap into new markets is based on two major factors: the first is the importance of events and news playing out in those markets, and the second is the potential existence of clients and partners, Kropsch highlighted, pointing out that the State of Qatar is substantially eligible to meet those two factors.

Kropsch elaborated that the State of Qatar is undertaking a critical role in managing geopolitical issues on the global stage, where the hosting of sporting, recreational, and artistic events is flourishing, recalling that the Qatar-Germany relationship offers shared opportunities, particularly in the areas of joint investment, along with important topics and news stories that DPA is keen to cover.

In addition, Kropsch pointed out that DPA- a private media organization owned by more than 170 media companies and institutions- operates in more than 80 countries, yet has only a limited number of offices comparable to its new Doha office. He extended his profound gratitude to Media City Qatar and its partners, who contributed to bringing this project to fruition from its earliest stages.

Arabic-language news services constitute one of the group's three principal language services, operated through three hubs in Doha, Cairo, and Tunis, Kropsch recalled, asserting that the new office will serve as a platform to substantially bolster the agency's presence and expand its services across the region.

Kropsch revealed that the agency is looking to develop its media services in the State of Qatar by exploring the launch of multimedia products that are lightweight, user-friendly, and tailored to social media platforms.

This represents a new and innovative thrust within the agency's service portfolio, to be pursued in close coordination with local partners, Kropsch underlined, asserting that he looks forward to bolstering cooperation with media organizations and partners in the State of Qatar, while making the most of available opportunities to develop new media services and products that meet market needs.