Financial Sustainability Conference For Economic Sectors To Convene Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Financial Sustainability Conference for Economic Sectors will kick off in Doha Wednesday, bringing together a host of decision-makers, experts and representatives of government, private-sector, financial and academic enterprises to delve into the primary challenges and immense opportunities surrounding financial sustainability and explore ways to turn knowledge and expertise into actionable recommendations and initiatives.

The gathering will address a raft of key themes, foremost among them the role of financial sustainability in economic diversification; sustainable finance and the banking sector's role in supporting the economy; and the contribution of accounting, auditing and governance to achieving financial sustainability. Other pivotal topics include the role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in substantially augmenting financial sustainability, as well as financial risk management and strengthening economic resilience amid far-reaching global changes.

Organised by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA), in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), and sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, Qatar Development Bank and QNB Group, the conference aims to provide a platform for sharing expertise and ideas, fostering collaboration and bolstering integration across economic sectors.

Chairman of QCPA Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari said financial sustainability is the bedrock of ensuring the viability and continuity of economic sectors, building a more diversified and efficient economy, and striking a delicate balance between economic growth, the preservation of natural resources and the rights of generations to come.

The event is part of the Qatar's broader efforts to build a diversified and sustainable economy, while augmenting the role of innovation and technology in line with QNV 2030.