Qatar Name 21-Player Squad, Target Strong Show In FIFA U-17 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar named their 21-player squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup yesterday, 10 days before the tournament kicks off, with coach Alvaro Mejia targeting a strong showing from the hosts.

Qatar will open their Group A campaign against Panama on November 19 at the Aspire Zone before facing Egypt three days later. They will complete their group fixtures against Greece on November 25 as they look to advance to the knockout stage.

Mejia, who is leading Qatar's youth national team in the tournament for the second consecutive year, said hosting the tournament would give young players a valuable opportunity to develop.

“Hosting a tournament of this level in Qatar, with the participation of the best Under-17 teams from around the world, gives young players an exceptional and unparalleled experience,” he said.

The Spanish coach expects the competition to provide a platform for emerging talents while showcasing Qatar's football potential.

“I am certain that this tournament will once again be a platform for launching the next generation of football stars, and I look forward to showcasing the great passion for football and the promising talents that Qatar has,” Mejia said.

Qatar midfielder Mohsen Al Hajri, meanwhile, described his selection as a great honour and said he hoped to represent his country well.

“All players dream of participating in the Under-17 World Cup, and I am very honoured to have this opportunity. I hope to represent my country in the best way possible,” he said.

“Facing teams from around the world gives us the opportunity to showcase our football skills, as well as introduce our culture and heritage.”

Al Hajri, who has trained at Aspire Zone from a young age, also highlighted the role of Qatar's facilities in developing athletes.

“I have been training at Aspire Zone since a very young age, and the state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and facilities here provide an ideal environment for the growth and development of all athletes, not just football players,” he said.

Midfielder Hadi Khalil of Al Duhail also views the tournament as an opportunity for Qatar's young players to make their mark internationally.

“This tournament is the biggest football tournament in the world for the under-17 category, and we will be playing with the best players and rising stars from different countries. It is important for us to showcase our potential and capabilities on the international stage,” Khalil said.

The tournament will run from November 19 to December 13, with 48 teams divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to the Round of 32, which begins on November 30.

The final will be played at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 13, while the remaining matches will be staged at the Aspire Zone complex in Al Rayyan.

Portugal are the defending champions after beating Austria 1-0 in last year's final. The 2025 edition was the first to feature 48 teams and attracted large crowds to watch the world's leading young talents.

Qatar is hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year and will stage five straight editions through 2029.