Stojadinovic Wins Rifle Gold At ISSF World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Serbia's Aleksandra Stojadinovic clinched the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions title at the ISSF Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun World Championship Doha 2026 yesterday, edging Republic of Korea's Oh Sehee by a mere 0.7 points in a thrilling final.

At the Lusail Shooting Range, Stojadinovic produced a winning score of 358.4 points to take gold, while Oh settled for silver with 357.7. Japan's Nobata Misaki completed the podium with 348.2 points.

The gold medal in Doha marks the first senior World Championship title for 22-year-old Stojadinovic.

The Serbian shooter had earlier won silver in the mixed doubles at the 2022 Junior World Championships in Cairo, partnering Marko Ivanovic.

Stojadinovic has also enjoyed success at major international competitions during her short senior career.

Last year, she claimed silver in the mixed team event alongside Aleks Rakonjac and individual bronze at the European Air Rifle Championships in Osijek.

She also secured her first ISSF World Cup medal in October, winning gold in the air rifle event at the World Cup in Cairo.

“I still can't believe it. I've been preparing for the Doha championship all year. I wanted a quota, but it's still unreal. I managed to maintain a high level of concentration and self-confidence throughout the final, so that kept me on top. I didn't relax until the end, even when it was clear that I had secured a medal and a quota, and thanks to that approach, I took the chance to get the gold medal with the last shot,” Stojadinovic told international media after the final.

The top three finishers also secured Olympic quota places for their respective National Olympic Committees for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad finished fourth with 336.4 points, ahead of Switzerland's Chiara Leone (325.4). South Korea's Im Hana placed sixth with 314.4, while Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le (303.7) and Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh (302.6) finished seventh and eighth respectively.

The event added three more LA28 quota places to the tally in Doha, with Serbia, the Republic of Korea and Japan each securing an Olympic berth.

Today, Qatar's shooters will be in action in the trap qualification events, with the men's and women's competitions taking place this morning.

Mohammed Al-Rumaihi, Angelo Scalzone and Nasser Ali Al-Hemaidi will represent Qatar in the men's event, while Kholoud Hassan Al-Khalaf, Metha Hamad Al-Binali and Ray Bassil will compete in the women's qualification.