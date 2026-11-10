Ministry Warns Against Illegal Street Sales, Use Of Homes As Commercial Outlets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has warned business owners against engaging in illegal commercial activities, including selling goods on roads and streets and using residential properties as shops or commercial outlets.

In a social media post, the Ministry urged business owners to comply with Qatar's laws and regulations governing commercial activities and obtain the necessary licences from the competent authorities before conducting business.

The ministry also called on business owners to conduct their activities only through authorised and licensed channels.

It explained that a home business licence allows individuals to operate a business under approved conditions but does not permit residences be turned into shops or commercial outlets.

The Ministry also warned that selling goods on roads and streets is a violation of the law, as such activities can obstruct traffic and disrupt public order.

It added that failure to comply with the country's commercial regulations constitutes a legal violation and may result in accountability and penalties.