Qatar To See Increased Cloud Cover From November 9

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department has announced that cloud cover over the country is expected to increase from Monday, November 9, 2026.

In a social media post, the department said that, according to its latest weather chart updates, the increased cloud cover is expected to continue through the end of next week.

"The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain that may be accompanied by thunderstorms at times over some areas," the report said.

The department added that these conditions may be associated with strong downdraft winds, which could lead to reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.

The department further urged the public to exercise caution, adhere to safety guidelines, and to follow the latest weather updates through its official social media accounts.