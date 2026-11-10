Thundery Rain, Strong Winds And Poor Visibility Expected On Monday In Qatar: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on Sunday warned of thundery rain accompanied by strong winds and poor visibility in some areas on Monday, November 9, 2026.

According to the department's weather forecast, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with chances of scattered rain that may become thundery at times.

The department also issued an offshore warning of thundery rain accompanied by strong winds and high seas.

Inshore winds are expected to reach up to 40 knots during thundery rain, while offshore winds could also reach 40 knots.

Temperatures in Doha are expected to range between 27°C and 33°C, while Abu Samra could record the highest temperature of 35°C.

Mesaieed and Al Khor are forecast to reach 34°C, followed by Al Wakrah at 33°C, Dukhan at 31°C and Al Ruwais at 30°C.