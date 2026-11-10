Qatar Set For Noticeable Drop In Temperatures Later This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Temperatures across Qatar are expected to drop noticeably towards the end of the week, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) forecast on Monday.

In a social media post, the department said the expected change in temperatures is due to strengthening northwesterly winds, according to the latest weather chart updates.

Weather conditions are expected to be moderate during the daytime and relatively cool at night and in the early morning.

The department noted that maximum temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to range between 18°C and 22°C.

Northwesterly winds are expected to continue affecting the country's weather during the coming period.

Meanwhile, the department issued a marine warning for today, Monday, November 9, with thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea, as the wave height ranges between 3-5 ft, rising to 12 ft with thundery rain.

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