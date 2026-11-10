Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Brunei Darussalam

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, HRH Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, and his accompanying delegation, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning, on the occasion of his visit to the country.



At the outset of the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam conveyed the greetings of HM Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam to HH the Amir, along with wishes for his continued health and happiness, and for the people of Qatar, further development and progress.

For his part, HH the Amir requested HRH the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam to convey his greetings to HM the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, wishing him good health and well-being, and the people of Brunei continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and Brunei Darussalam, as well as ways to support and strengthen them across various fields. They also discussed key issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khulaifi, and several ministers and senior officials. From the Brunei Darussalam side, it was attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying His Royal Highness.