Gaza Wall Collapse Hits Tent After Storm Floods 70,000 Shelters
(MENAFN) A wall from a damaged building fell onto a tent housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza late Monday, injuring several people, medical sources told a news agency.
The tent stood in the Ard al-Mufti area of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were hurt or how severe their injuries are, and the cause of the collapse remains unknown.
The incident follows a deadly landslide a day earlier in nearby Deir al-Balah, which struck tents and killed two women and three children, while others were wounded. Gaza’s Civil Defense attributed that collapse to heavy rain.
A storm that began Friday evening has battered the territory with downpours and strong winds, according to the Government Media Office. It flooded more than 70,000 tents and brought down dozens of walls.
The danger to displaced families is growing as winter nears. Many are sheltering in flimsy tents or beside damaged structures.
In October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that roughly 950,000 Palestinians were living at displacement sites facing moderate to high flood risk. It also said about 294,000 families needed winter shelter assistance.
The tent stood in the Ard al-Mufti area of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Officials have not yet confirmed how many people were hurt or how severe their injuries are, and the cause of the collapse remains unknown.
The incident follows a deadly landslide a day earlier in nearby Deir al-Balah, which struck tents and killed two women and three children, while others were wounded. Gaza’s Civil Defense attributed that collapse to heavy rain.
A storm that began Friday evening has battered the territory with downpours and strong winds, according to the Government Media Office. It flooded more than 70,000 tents and brought down dozens of walls.
The danger to displaced families is growing as winter nears. Many are sheltering in flimsy tents or beside damaged structures.
In October, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that roughly 950,000 Palestinians were living at displacement sites facing moderate to high flood risk. It also said about 294,000 families needed winter shelter assistance.
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